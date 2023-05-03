Samuel “Sam” Roose was a four-sport athlete at Waverly-Shell Rock during his time in high school.
Sam was a member of the football, basketball, track and baseball teams all four years of high school.
“My favorite activity throughout high school has been baseball because it is my favorite sport,” Sam said. “I have always enjoyed it and high school only added to that. I have also competed in basketball, football and track all four years. My favorite memory of people in high school is hanging out and practicing with my friends every day creating memories.”
Sam excelled both on the field and in the classroom as he was All-District as a defensive back, a state place winner in the shuttle hurdle relay, a member of the National Honor Society and he received the academic award every year.
After graduation, Sam plans on attending the University of Iowa and studying something within the business scope.
His parents are Rob and Jane. He has two brothers, Andy and Luke.