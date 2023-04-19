Shay Doyle enjoyed his trip to Atlanta with the DECA club last year.
“We had a lot of fun,” Shay said. “The competition was even better. I had some great people around me and everything we did together was a highlight of my high school experience.”
In addition to being a DECA member, Shay was a member of the wrestling, rugby and speech teams as well as a member of the National Honor Society, Student Senate and the excel club.
“DECA has been my favorite thing I’ve been involved in,” Shay said. “I’ve enjoyed being engaged in business competition a lot, and I’ve learned quite a bit through my successes and my failures. I’ve won a couple of state titles and lost some competitions, but at the end of the day, what I enjoyed most was the help of my teachers, Mr. Burrow and Mr. Fiedler.”
Shay is currently undecided about what he will be doing after high school.
His parents are Michele and Casey. He has one sister, Abigail, and one brother, Macklin.