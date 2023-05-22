Tristan Geary’s favorite activities in high school were trapshooting, German club, and working with classmates in Go-Hawk manufacturing.
Tristan excelled at his activities, becoming the president of the German club and placing second in state for welding fabrication and job skill demonstration with SkillsUSA.
After high school, Tristan plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for CNC and machining, after which he plans to go work for Weatherby in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Tristan is the son of Annette and Bobby Geary, and the brother of Connor.