While Willum “Will” Spree enjoyed football, it wasn’t always that way.
“Mr. Tucker encouraging me to give football a try,” Will said. “That ended up being one of the best decisions I made. Being on the team provided an opportunity for great sportsmanship and a brotherhood that were a great asset to my high school career.”
In addition to football, Will was a member of the track and field team. He credits these sports for helping prepare him for the next steps in life.
After graduation, Will has enlisted himself to serve with the Marine Corps for the next four years and after completion, he plans on being a mechanic.
Will’s parents are Marj and Shane. He has one brother, Alexzander.