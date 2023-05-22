Tanner Nuss’ favorite memory of high school was going on the Orchestra trip to Florida in 2022, when he had the opportunity to play at Universal Studios.
In addition to playing in the orchestra, Tanner was a member of the tennis and baseball teams.
“I enjoyed playing baseball because I liked being part of the team, hanging out with my friends and learning a lot of skills valuable on and off the field,” he said.
Tanner was also an accomplished student at Waverly-Shell Rock, taking honors and AP classes, joining the National Honor Society and achieving academic honors in every semester.
Tanner plans to attend Luther College in the fall to study Biology, focusing on a pre-med track.
His parents are Travis and Sara Nuss and his sister is Mallory Nuss.