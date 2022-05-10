One goal right at the beginning of the opening game against Waverly-Shell Rock and Adel DeSoto Minburn was the deciding factor. In the first game of the day in the tournament hosted by the W-SR soccer teams Saturday, the Go-Hawks escaped with a 1-0 win. Junior Anna Stromberg netted the goal early in the first half, assisted by Gabby Baumhover.
Early in the day, the wind had not yet picked up as it did later on so both teams had good chances to put shots on net. The Go-Hawk defense stood strong as the horn sounded for half-time.
In the second half, the Go-Hawks offense needed more precision early in the morning. Despite this, the defense led by Annika Behrends and goalkeeper Kaitlyn Eggena, stopped all chances that the ADM offense had. The win put the Go-Hawks at a 10-1 record before their game later in the day.
In the boys first game of the day against Iowa Falls-Alden, the game was scoreless for much of the first half with both teams taking good chances to break the tie.
The Go-Hawk defense stood strong for most of the first half and advanced the ball to the offense well.
Despite this, IF-A’s Brodey Vierkandt scored on a strike with only a few seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, goalkeeper Austin Seegers stood strong in the net as IF-A had many chances to score. With the wind at W-SR’s back for most of the second half, the Go-Hawks had many chances to score but IF-A’s defense held strong behind the goalkeeper. The loss moved the Go-Hawks record to 1-10 on the season.
In the lady's final game of the day against Regina Catholic High School, the Go-Hawk offense took off after two games of being stifled. Stromberg added her second goal of the day just 30 seconds into the game. Just a few minutes later, Stromberg added another goal to make the score 2-0 after just five minutes of game time. A minute later, Smith added another goal to make the score 3-0 with no signs of the offense cooling down.
Senior Morgan Aikey added another goal off of a corner kick by Smith to end the scoring in the first half. In the second half of the game, Stromberg netted the final goal of her hat trick and her team leading seventeenth goal of the year, on a breakaway the just trickled past the Regina goalkeeper.
“We have played plenty of formations this year,” Stromberg said. “I think we finally found one that fits us to get into the box and finish. We still have a lot of work to do but I think throughout the season I have gotten more composed to find the back of the net.”
After five goals and multiple other chances to extend the lead, Smith added one more to make it two on the day for her and 16 on the year. The final score when the horn sounded ended up being 6-0, but it could have been much higher. The Regina goalkeeper finished the game with 14 saves with many of those being difficult.
With the substate tournament starting soon, it appears that the Go-Hawks are peaking at the correct time to defend their state title.
W-SR is top-ranked in region 6 and will play the winner of Marion and Decorah on May 24 at home.
“I think that everyday we need to focus on the day,” Aikey said. “Our motto for the year is to just focus on today. If we take care of business today we will be in a super good spot for the state tournament. I would also say our chemistry is a big part of our success this year. Obviously we lost a lot of seniors last year so our chemistry is super important and something we are taking into consideration.”