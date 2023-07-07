BOONE - The Go-Hawk softballers had to travel down to Boone for their first round of playoffs.
Things didn't quite go Waverly-Shell Rock's way though, as their season ended with a 3-1 loss to the Toreadors.
Maya Willey continued her dominance in the circle on Thursday night with seven strikeouts in six innings of work.
"We started off really strong and the first four innings defensively were great," head coach Kim Meyer said. "Maya did great in the circle and I don't think any runners got past first base through those first four innings."
W-SR was able to get their lone run of the game during the fourth on a Boone error and they led 1-0.
Boone responded in the bottom of the fifth inning with three unearned runs on some errors by the Go-Hawk defense.
"We just made some mistakes on defense," Meyer said. "We trailed 3-1 and unfortunately, we just couldn't find our bats in the last innings and we lost."
W-SR finished the season with an 11-18 record, a four win improvement from a season ago.
After being run-ruled multiple times last year, the Go-Hawks were able to keep every game close and no games ended early this year.
"I think the wins and losses don't show the improvement that this team made this year," Meyer said. "They've come a long ways. Last year, they were run-ruled eight times and this year we never came close to that once. Every single game was close and they were competitive in. I'm excited for next year because I think we have a lot of confidence. It's going to be a really good season next year."
The Go-Hawks will be bringing back nearly everyone from this year, with the lone loss to graduation being Mary Carolus.
The mindset shift from this year to the next will be the biggest improvement for this Go-Hawk squad.
"I think that's going to be huge for us," Meyer said. "We had such a young team this year and their mindset was to go out and have fun while being competitive. Whereas next year, I think the mindset will change to 'We can win every single game, and we are going to win every single game.'"
Meyer closed out her first season as head coach after spending the last few as an assistant for the Clarksville softball team and the jump from 1A to 3A was noticeable.
"Going from a small school like Clarksville and coming to a school like Waverly was definitely a big change for me," Meyer said. "I think that learning the ropes was challenging for me, but I think everything went really well and now that I know how everything works, next year is going to be really good."