The Waverly-Shell Rock softball team held their end of the year banquet recently with some team voted awards.
Natalie Beck and Maya Willey were named to the Northeast Iowa Conference First Team All-Conference list with their work as an outfielder and pitcher, respectively.
Each level has defensive, offensive, MVP and teammate awards that were voted on by the players of each level.
On the JJV team, Haley Flaherty was the defensive player of the year, Elliot Schneiderman was the offensive player of the year and Anika Wrage was the player of the year on that team.
Junior varsity saw Avery Corcoran be voted as the defensive player of the year, Brittney Bodensteiner was the offensive player of the year and Kaelyn Kampman was the MVP of the team. Jillian Diercks received teh teammate award.
Beck was voted as the varsity defensive player of the year, Emma Thompson was the offensive player of the year, Willey was the MVP and Kaysey Fox got the teammate award.