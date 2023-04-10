The 2022-2023 speech team season was another successful one for the W-SR students. With nearly 90 students this year, the students took part in large group and individual events.
During the large group season, the team traveled to Turkey Valley and Waterloo West. At state competition, 10 groups received the top rating (1) and 4 groups received a (2) rating.
The ensemble acting group of Zach Cummer, Ari Ellerbroek, Paulina Robles, and Sophia Frenna received All-State recognition.
During the individual event season, the team traveled to Decorah and Starmont. At state competition, 25 events received a (1) rating and 5 events received a (2) rating. Four events received All-State recognition: Sophia Frenna in two events (original oratory and acting), Lindee Rohne (public address), and Amber McCubbin (prose).
The speech and drama departments (Masquers) will host the annual talent show on May 8, in Rada auditorium.
The team is coached by Mrs. Phyfe, Mrs. Rasmussen, Mrs. Overton, and Andy Lahr.