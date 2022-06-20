A tall-task was in order for the Go-Hawks as they tried to follow up their 21-run win the day prior against Waukon.
Senior Carson Graven was the starting pitcher and Graven was strong from the start.
After a leadoff strikeout, the number two hitter for Waukon hit a double to put some pressure on the Go-Hawks. Graven stood tall against the threat and forced a groundout and another strikeout to leave the runner on third.
The Waverly-Shell Rock bats started off cold as ice following their strong performance the day prior. W-SR went down in order in the bottom of the first inning.
The second inning saw no runners for either team. Graven struck out the side in the top half of the inning to move his total to five. The Go-Hawks went down in order with a strikeout and two groundouts.
In the top of the third inning, Abram Wrage was the highlight of the defense, throwing out two runners trying to steal second.
Jacob Lord was the leadoff batter in the bottom of the third inning with a single to get W-SR in the hit column.
Ethan Hennings started the scoring with an RBI single to move runners to first and second and the score to 1-0.
With Graven as the next batter, he helped his own cause with a two RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0.
The zero out rally ended with Korbyn Dewey flying out to right field that helped move runners to first and third and score a run. Nolan Foster slapped an opposite field hit to score the final two runs of the game and have the final score at 6-0.
After sending 10 batters to the plate in the inning, back-to-back fly outs ending the scoring for the Go-Hawks.
In the top of the fourth, Graven hit the first batter but came back strong with three straight strikeouts.
Sam Roose started off the bottom of the fourth with a single but was stranded on third after the next three batters went down in order.
Lord was manning the hot corner well with two hard-hit grounders that he handled well. The throws were on target and got the runners out on first. Wrage continued to be strong behind the dish as well with a barehanded scoop to leave a runner stranded on second.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Go-Hawks had three well hit balls that went straight to the Waukon defenders.
Graven got into some trouble in the top of the sixth inning. After allowing runners to reach first and second, Graven ended the inning with his 10th strikeout.
The Go-Hawks went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
Graven ended his strong outing with a strikeout to bring his total to 11. The 6-0 win after a six run third inning gave the Go-Hawks the win before their second game of the night.
“It was my first actual start of the season,” Graven said. “It was the first time I was able to throw 110 pitches. I knew that I had a really good defense and catcher behind me. Confidence all the way around is perfect for me, especially when I’m throwing it really well.”
In game two of the doubleheader, Nolan Foster was the starting pitcher and kept the Indians scoreless through the first two innings.
On the flip side of that, the Go-Hawks were held scoreless through the first two innings as well.
Waukon broke the scoreless tie with a single run in the top of the third. The Indians followed that up with another run in the top of the fourth inning as well.
W-SR bounced back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the score up at 2-2.
Waukon took the lead back in the top of the sixth with two more runs. The Go-Hawks responded with three runs of their own to take the lead, 5-4, going into the seventh and final inning of the game.
The Indians took the lead for the third and final time in the seventh inning, scoring two runs. The Go-Hawks couldn’t answer in the bottom half of the inning and lost 6-5.
The win and loss moved W-SR’s record to 15-6 and they will play next against Decorah in an away game on Tuesday.