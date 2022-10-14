New Hampton- The Go-Hawks started off the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament with two strong wins.
Waverly-Shell started the night off red hot, taking 4-0 and 5-1 advantages over the Cadets.
Crestwood was able to come back within two, 12-10 before W-SR extended the lead to 15-11 in the middle of set one. The Go-Hawks cruised to a 21-24 set one win.
In set two, W-SR battled back from down 4-0 to take a 5-4 lead over the Cadets. Crestwood took a timeout down 9-5 and again down 17-11. W-SR was able to win set two, 21-15 and sweep the Cadets 2-0.
W-SR played very well at the net, blocking nearly every kill attempt from Crestwood and head coach Eavon Woodin was happy with the team's defense.
"Our defense, that is what is going to win games and championships," Woodin said. "We have to play good defense and have blockers and dig the ball out. I was a little disappointed with our hitting but that will follow as long as we play good defense."
In match two against Waukon, W-SR continued the dominant play, taking 5-2 and 10-3 leads over the Indians. A double hit by Waukon gave the Go-Hawks the 15-6 lead and an ace from Averi Weichers ended set one, 21-11.
In set two, the Indians kept it close, trailing 5-7 and again 6-13. Ellie Thompson slammed the ball down for a kill to give W-SR the 17-13 lead and Thompson killed it again to win set one 21-16 and sweep Waukon 2-0.
Just a few days prior to the tournament starting, the Go-Hawks went 0-3 against some tough opponents at its home quad but were able to bounce back with two convincing wins.
"Mainly it was just the competition," Woodin said. "They were all rated with some really good hitters. We had our chances in those games but we improved tonight and made sure we finished."
W-SR will host day two of the NEIC tournament on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
"They are all going to be tough games," Woodin said. "We play Charles City, New Hampton and Decorah. The team needs to focus and make sure we are in system while also making sure they are getting the other teams out of system."
