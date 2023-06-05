Most students at Waverly-Shell Rock high school graduate with the rest of their class in May and go on to attend a two- or four-year college.
This wasn’t the case for Willum Spree. Willum graduated high school early in January of 2023. Just a few weeks later on February 13, he went to San Diego, CA to enter boot camp for the Marines. His decision to join the military was easy.
“I would say it was fifth-grade when he decided that the military was what he wanted to do,” said Marj Spree, Willum’s mother. “And then probably eighth-grade is when he started talking about the Marines.”
Willum was born and raised in Shell Rock, Iowa. Around Willum’s eighth-grade year, the Spree family visited the Iowa State Fair. The Marines had a tent set up with information about joining.
“That’s when he chose [the] branch,” said Marj.
Many of Willum’s family members have served in the military including his godmother, Jennifer Toenjes, who had great influence on him.
“He always looked up to her,” said Marj.
Although Willum’s parents are proud of him, it has certainly been an adjustment not being able to have regular contact with their son.
“It was a hard pill to swallow,” said Marj. “I did have him explore every avenue before making [his] choice.”
The day Willum got his driver’s license at age 16, he drove straight to the Cedar Falls Marine’s recruiter’s office to ask what he could do to better prepare himself for joining after graduation. For two years, Willum took part in their Thursday workouts.
Willum has always enjoyed being involved in group activities growing up such as cub scouts, boy scouts, eagle scouts, football, and track.
“He has said [he] was looking for that place that he belonged,” said Marj. “That group and camaraderie is something that he enjoyed even through school with extra circulars.”
Along with the military, Willum has dreams of becoming a mechanic. This also runs in the family.
“Both my brothers are [mechanics],” said Shane Spree.
Although Shane is not a mechanic by trade, Marj says he can fix anything. Willum and his younger brother, Alexzander have spent a lot of time over the years fixing the Monte Carlo with their dad in their garage.
On May 11, 2023, Willum’s family went to California to spend ‘family day’ with him. On May 12, they celebrated his completion of the Marine Corps bootcamp. According to his mother, Willum’s current position is Small Arms Repair LAV/AAV Mechanic Motor Transportation Operator or Mechanic. He will soon be transferred to Jacksonville, NC to train for his position.
After celebrating Willum’s graduation, he proposed to his now fiancé Hannah Lechtenberg of Plainfield, IA at Coronado Beach.
“It was very eventful,” said Marj.