Willem Potter, who graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Sunday, May 29, 2022, received a $500 scholarship from the Sons of AMVETS in Waverly on June 6, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
He is pictured here with with mom Leslie and Jim Trask, the Sons of AMVETS commander.
During the Memorial Day ceremony at the WAVP, Potter read the Gettysburg Address as he was the representatives of the American Legion at Iowa Boys State Camp. He is going to Iowa State University to pursue a degree in industrial engineering.
In his letter of recommendation, Principal David Fox said that Willem has volunteered countless hours at the local library, 4H club and the Iowa Radio Reading Information Services for the Blind.
“Willem is the type of young man who will make a difference in any environment you put him in,” Fox said.
Added John Mohlis, Sons of AMVETS Vice Commander:
“He will be great at anything he does,” Mohlis said. “The way he presented the Gettysburg Address and just talking to him, his appreciation for the scholarship make me believe this.”