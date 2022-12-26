When Bryan Benham walks up and down Waverly’s Main Street, he is all smiles.
When Bryan Benham walks up and down Waverly’s Main Street, he is all smiles.
In fact, the Waverly-Shell Rock industrial tech teacher is glowing with pride as he looks at the planters on both sides of Bremer Avenue in the thick of winter.
Blooming there is the reason for his joy.
It is in the form of 36 rolled steel globes that his students crafted this semester.
In the process, the collective outcome of their labor of love beautified the town and created a lasting decor that can be reused over time.
The students, Jack Thorson, a junior, and seniors Ethan Johnson, Sam Hornyak and Tristan Froelich have a lot to show for their hands-on experience and it is not all confined to the industrial skills only.
They coordinated with Paul Cheville, the public grounds superintendent of the City of Waverly, and Brian Buss, the graphics installer from Nagle Signs, who had approached Hawkeye Manufacturing, the student-run business out of the high school, to create a permanent winter display for the planters.
The student team also met with the Waverly Chamber Design & Beautification Committee, to present their prototype and once it was approved, they put their heads and hands together to make it all happen.
They had a real-life problem to solve. The winter decorations on Waverly’s Main Street, which are placed in the decorative planters, and purchased the year prior, had been damaged by the weather because they were made of plastic.
So the students set out to create their own version of the globes but make them durable.
Led by industrial tech teachers Bryan Benham and Ben Applegate, the class focuses on immersive learning and aims at developing practical skills.
Over the years, students had tackled various projects, but this was by far the biggest one they had handled, Benham said.
The scope did not intimidate the student team.
They hammered it out in just six short weeks as the season was approaching.
Two challenges emerged right away–working with a limited budget and the logistics of fabrication.
If they custom-made the globes, they realized, they would cut the cost in half, making an “astronomical” price a manageable expense.
Adjusting the project as per the recommendations of the design committee, the students got the job done.
“In addition to the money savings, it was a great learning experience,” said Benham.
The spheres were completed in November and Nagle Signs crews applied durable paint to make them last for several seasons.
Benham said that as a teacher, his job is to guide, but the full credit belongs to the students.
“They did it,” he said. “It makes you really proud.”
