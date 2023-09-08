WEST UNION - With the hot, dry conditions postponing some races earlier this week, both the Waverly-Shell Rock and Sumner-Fredericksburg cross country teams raced at North Fayette Valley.
In the girls race, the Go-Hawks had a good showing with Sydney Bochmann taking fifth place with a time of 20:32.79.
Emma Smith and Cece Jerome were the next two racers to cross the line for the black and gold in 16 and 18th places, respectively. Smith finished in 21:50.66 and Jerome was just two seconds behind Smith with a time of 21:52.03.
Ramey Dahlquist and Jailyn Kent rounded out the scoring racers for W-SR in 25 and 27th places, respectively. Dahlquist ran the course in 22:11.64 and Kent did it in 22:16.63.
The five racers combined for 87 points, good for second place and 20 points behind first place Hudson. W-SR's spread was the second lowest at just 1:43 between each racer.
For the Cougars' girls team, Hillary Trainor was the top racer overall with a first place finish with a time of 18:36.12, 45 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
Rylee Shonka was the next S-F runner to cross the line in 14th place and a time of 21:41.84. Jaci Snyder was close behind in 23rd place. Snyder finished the race in 22:09.68.
Sophie Boehmler and Saela Steege rounded out the racers for S-F with 30 and 34th places, respectively. They crossed the line in 22:27.99 and 22:51.09.
Overall, the Cougars placed third with 98 team points.
In the boys race, W-SR's Austin Soldwisch was the highest finisher in the area with a third place finish and a time of 17:21.08, 24 seconds behind first.
Aiden Bridges was the next Go-Hawk to cross the line in 31st place and a time of 19:51.26.
Gage Mueller and Lucas Geerts raced together on Thursday night and finished in 42nd and 44th places, respectively. Mueller crossed the line in 20:15.43 and Geerts finished in 20:18.99.
To round out the top-five finishers for W-SR, Zander Christansen came in 55th place and a time of 20:50.75.
As a team, the Go-Hawks finished in sixth place with 174 points, 33 behind fifth place Hudson.
While the Cougars didn't have a top-15 finisher during the boys race, it was their splits that made up for it.
Tate Rochford was tops on the team with a 19th place finish a time of 19:10.32.
Sam Egan, Westin Osborn and Easton Wurzer were within four places, 15th, 26th and 28th places, respectively. They crossed the line in times of 19:34.38, 19:34.85 and 19:43.38.
Brennen Blake rounded out the scoring racers for S-F with a 35th place finish and a time of 19:55.39.
Overall, the Cougars took fourth place with 133 team points. While S-F placed fourth, their split was by far the best, just 45 seconds between their racers.