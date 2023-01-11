By a 5-0 vote, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board on Monday voted to approve the general scope and estimated budget of $7,218,000 for the renovation of the Shell Rock Elementary building.
The project includes selective demolition, reconfiguration and renovation of spaces within the building including new finishes, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, technology and fire suppression systems. New flooring, ceilings, lighting, casework, air conditioning, renovated media center, lockers, asbestos abatement, new art room, secure entry, and updated restrooms will be installed, according to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
Shell Rock students will not be able to use the building during the extensive renovation. The present plan is to bus students to the completed Northeast Waverly site for Fall 2023. Ryan Nelson of Estes Construction reported progress on both the Northeast and West sites and 206 days of safe work so far.
In other business, the board approved the Northeast Iowa Conference Mediation agreement which secures W-SR’s athletic competition within that conference for one final year, the 2023-2024 school year. A provision of the agreement states that W-SR will not seek to extend its membership in NEIC.
“After consultation with Activities Director Greg Bodensteiner, we agreed that this buys us some time,” Klamfoth noted.
Also approved was the annual state application for additional funding of $407,307 for the At Risk/Drop Out Prevention program from the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC). The district cost sharing match was $135,769 for a program affecting 298 of over 2,000 W-SR students. Students become part of this program via measures including chronic absenteeism and falling behind in academic progress toward graduation.
For April delivery, the board approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevy Suburban from Jerry Roling at a cost of $57,240.
The board set the Feb. 13 meeting for approval of the 2023-2024 calendar. It will be made public before then, allowing time for public comment.
During Board Reports, the final segment of each meeting, the Board discussed their own continuing education program. Educational Services Director Katie Johnston reported that 155 W-SR staff and faculty started a Wellness Challenge program.
Klamfoth commented on the start of the 2023 Iowa legislative session.
He said that the two biggest developments that may impact school budgets are funding and vouchers.
Reached later for comment, Klamfoth added:
“I see vouchers as having a potential negative impact in a couple of ways. First, there are currently a significant number of private school students in the state of Iowa. If they will be provided funding as public school students are, where will the money come from? Will there be a need to reduce what’s currently provided to the public schools? In other words, will the size of the pie remain the same, but we all get smaller slices?
“The other way it could impact budgets is if school districts see an exodus of students.
“Some argue that if students leave, you could simply reduce staff (fewer students--fewer needs). However, imagine a scenario where we see 26 students leave W-SR to attend a private school, with two students from every grade level leaving. That would mean two fewer third-grade students, two fewer sixth-graders, etc. Hardly enough to justify being able to cut a teacher at a grade level.
Students are currently funded at roughly $7,400 each. As a hypothetical scenario, Klamfoth said that if 10 students were to leave, the monetary impact would amount approximately to a teacher’s salary.
That is a very significant reduction to a budget, he added.
“I’ve heard many iterations about what a voucher bill might look like,” he continued. “We will hear more about it very soon, as it has been shared that it’s a priority of the governor and many members of her party,” said Klamfoth.
Earlier in the meeting, students Tristan Froelich and Brody Schrage, Instructor Bryan Benham presented an overview of the high school Industrial and Engineering Technology Program. While attending classes Froelich works at Northeast Machine & Tool in Janesville and Schrage at Midwest Mold in Waverly. They shared the importance of those hands-on work experiences.
“This is not the old school shop class you might think of.,” These are work-based, career-based courses.”
Three Industrial Tech pathways were outlined: Manufacturing, Construction, and Engineering. Some courses earn college credit. Approximately 200 W-SR students enroll in courses each year; half of those in the freshman course.
Four cornerstone work aspects include safety, quality, pride, and character. Benham explained that character means students become better people through their work.
He noted that Waverly Main Street decorations and the forthcoming Green Bridge Memorial are products of this class.
“The Go-Hawk Manufacturing Class is unique in the state,” Benham told the board. “It is a school-based enterprise class where students work directly with customers.”