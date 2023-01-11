School board-West side

Progress continues on the West side school building in Waverly.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

By a 5-0 vote, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board on Monday voted to approve the general scope and estimated budget of $7,218,000 for the renovation of the Shell Rock Elementary building.

The project includes selective demolition, reconfiguration and renovation of spaces within the building including new finishes, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, technology and fire suppression systems. New flooring, ceilings, lighting, casework, air conditioning, renovated media center, lockers, asbestos abatement, new art room, secure entry, and updated restrooms will be installed, according to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.