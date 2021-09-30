For the second and final time during the regular-season portion of its schedule, Waverly-Shell Rock returned to Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
And, from the beginning of warm-ups, the atmosphere was lively and electric.
The hometown club matched the shockwaves that bounced off the walls all night.
Behind a backdrop of rowdy faithful, including a vibrant student section, No. 7-ranked Class 4 W-SR powered past Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton, 25-14, 25-10, 25-18, on Tuesday night.
“The student section was great,” longtime Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “I mentioned to (assistant) Coach Bethany Rewerts during the game and I said, ‘I’ve never heard them like that.’ We need that kind of support.”
The Go-Hawks (22-5 overall, 3-0 NEIC) had all the support they needed, and they fed off that constant buzz. Junior Averi Weichers, who transferred from Aplington-Parkersburg, and senior Avery Beckett combined for 23 kills on the night. Beckett slammed a few early kills to give the Go-Hawks a 4-1 lead in the opening set.
No. 15-ranked 3A New Hampton (16-7, 2-1) proved it wasn’t going to be an easy out. Marissa Cahoy made sure of it. The 5-foot-11 sophomore who finished with a team-high nine kills, leveled three of them early on and added an ace serve to keep her squad within reach. She pulled New Hampton within two points three times early on.
“I told the girls that you just need to know where she’s at because she’s going to be a force over there and whether it be blocking or hitting,” Woodin said.
W-SR adjusted on the fly.
An ace off the right hand of senior Annika Behrends handed the Go-Hawks an 11-6 lead and forced the Chickasaws to burn a timeout. The Go-Hawks widened their lead to 10 points at 22-12 before taking a one set to none lead in the match.
Serving has been the backbone of the Go-Hawks’ offense this season. Coming off last weekend’s tournament in Boone, the Go-Hawks ranked second in 4A in serve percentage. They woke up Wednesday leading all of 4A at 94.6%. Back-to-back aces from senior Sophie Sedgwick bumped the Go-Hawks ahead 7-2 in the second set. The 4A assists leader added another ace to cap a 10-0 run minutes later to help her team grab a commanding two sets to none advantage in the match.
“Having good service pressure gets (teams) out of system so they can’t run the quick middle, or they can’t be in system right away,” Sedgwick said. “That puts a lot of pressure on their back court, which helps us.”
Sedgwick finished with a team-best 28 assists and was a perfect 15 of 15 serving with a team-high four aces on the night. Behrends finished with two aces, while juniors Ellie Thompson, Paige Hendricks and Elizabeth Frerichs had one apiece. W-SR connected on 59 of 60 serves in the match.
“We’re just trying to find other ways to score, and I think we have the personnel that can have the confidence that they can go back there and serve to a different zone,” Woodin said. “And we like to keep it pretty low to the net. Through practice, I think they’ve accomplished that.”
Indeed.
New Hampton tied the third set three times before W-SR strung together a 4-0 run, which translated to a 15-11 lead and, eventually, an all important sweep.
Weichers led the Go-Hawks with 12 kills and hit .611, while Beckett finished with 11 kills. Behrends scooped a team-best 17 digs, while classmate Ashli Harn posted 11 digs.
The win handed the Go-Hawks solo possession of first place and a share of the conference title. A win at Crestwood on Oct. 5 would clinch the NEIC regular-season crown.
“It’s a good point to get us to where we want to be,” Sedgwick said. “It’s good competition, we’re ready for it and it’s going to put us in a better place in the end.”