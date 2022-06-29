A good season by the Go-Hawk baseball team was rewarded with a Northeast Iowa Conference title this week.
Waverly-Shell Rock took on the Cadets needing two wins to claim the NEIC title outright.
To start off the game, Abram Wrage sat the Cadets down in order to get the hot bats of the Go-Hawks to the plate.
Carson Graven led things off with a walk in the bottom of the first. Dylan Stockdale advanced Graven to third in the next at-bat. Graven then scored the first run of the night on a passed ball to make the score 1-0.
In the same at-bat where Graven scored, Chance Key got an RBI off of a fielder’s choice. The run would end the scoring for the Go-Hawks in the first inning, stranding a runner on first.
Wrage got two quick outs to start the second inning but put runners on first and second with a hit by pitch and a walk. Wrage would get out of the inning without allowing a run.
Sam Roose and Ayden Hoffert both reached base to start off the bottom of the second inning. Graven would go on to draw a HBP to load them for Stockdale.
Stockdale drew another HBP to score a run and make the score 3-0.
Key hit a sacrifice fly to get his second RBI of the game. The sac fly moved runners to second and third. Korbyn Dewey would strike out looking to end the inning with the Go-Hawks scoring two runs.
The pitching for the Go-Hawks was the strong suit for game one with Wrage sitting the Cadets down in order, yet again, in the top of the third.
Wrage got things going on the batting side as well. He started the bottom of the inning with a single that squeaked past the shortstop.
Ethan Hennings put down a nice bunt to put runners on first and third with no outs. Hennings tried to steal second and got himself into a pickle. While the defenders were focused on Hennings, Lance Meyers tried to steal home but was tagged out.
With runners on second and third, Jacob Lord ripped a liner to the third baseman. Hennings was caught between third and home to end the threat with no runs scored.
Wrage stayed dominate on the mound with two more strikeouts to once again sit Crestwood down in order.
In the bottom of the inning, Stockdale stole second and moved to third off of a balk. Dewey hit a single to add another run for the Go-Hawks, making the score 6-0.
A triple to left center by Wrage scored the last run of the inning to put the score at 7-0 after four.
After another quick inning that included two more strikeouts, Hoffert got an RBI double to right field.
Hoffert moved to third and tried to steal home on a passed ball but was caught in a rundown and was thrown out. The rundown moved Graven to third which allowed Key to hit a soft grounder to the pitcher to put another run on the board.
Dewey beat out a low throw to first, which scored the final run of the game for W-SR, winning 10-0.
The win secured at least a share of the NEIC for W-SR.
Wrage finished the game with five innings pitched, allowing one hit and striking out seven.
W-SR would go on to win game two 11-4 with Stockdale leading the way with three RBIs.
Grant Parker pitched six innings, allowing three runs and striking out nine Cadet batters.
The second game win secured the title for the Go-Hawks.