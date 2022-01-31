It seemed that the Waverly-Shell Rock boys’ basketball team had everything under control going into the halftime locker room Friday night against Waukon.
However, the Go-Hawks’ shooting touch went cold, and the Indians took advantage of the opportunity to erase a 38-26 deficit at intermission to send the game into overtime. But W-SR was able to shut out the visitors in the extra 3 minutes and made three free throws to take a 56-53 victory.
It was a win that head coach Nate Steege was proud of how his charges played.
“We executed when it mattered most,” Steege said. “Some nights, you can’t control the shooting woes, and we only had five field goals the entire second half, I believe.
“I thought we got a lot of good shots that didn’t go in, and sometimes that happens. The best part is that we still found a way to win.”
Luis Portillo, who led the Go-Hawks (10-5 overall, 6-2 Northeast Iowa Conference) with 18 points, felt the game should’ve been decided in regulation.
“I feel like we started off good, but then shots weren’t falling in the second half,” Portillo said. “But I feel like we played good defensively.
“I feel like we had some good shots, but they weren’t falling. I feel like if we keep taking them, they’ll fall more and more.”
W-SR drained 13 for 27 from the floor, including 9 for 22 from 3-point range to amass the 12-point advantage at recess. However, they managed just 5 for 28 in the second half while Waukon (5-11, 2-6) crawled back into the game with 9 for 20 from the floor in the last 16 minutes.
Braden Hemann started the final push for Waukon after splitting a pair of free throws at the 7 minute, 19 second mark of the final frame and then draining a trey with 5:59 to go to put the Indians up 44-43. Portillo then wrested the lead back for the Go-Hawks with a shot from downtown at 4:59, and Braxton Stewart knotted the game at 46 with a bucket at the 4:47 mark.
Cole Marsh put W-SR back in front with a triple at 4:17, but Pat Hennessey made consecutive buckets to give the Indians a 52-48 advantage. Marsh made a pair of free throws at 1:48, and then connected from midrange for the 53-52 lead with 30 seconds to play in regulation.
Lincoln Snitker got fouled with 10.9 seconds left to play. He missed the first shot but made the second to force OT.
During bonus basketball, neither team could make a basket. Cole Hotz then got fouled on a shot attempt with 58.6 seconds left in the first extra frame and split the two free throws for the 54-53 lead. After a defensive stop, Hotz was fouled again for a 1-and-1 and made both ends with 51.1 to go.
Waukon was unable to get anything to go later, and Sean Murphy missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to keep the Indians scoreless in the period.
Steege said Hotz getting those free throws showed his intestinal fortitude.
“For a guy who didn’t get many shots, to be able to step up and knock those down, that’s really big for Cole and something you really want out of your seniors,” Steege said.
He thought his squad defended well, but the offensive glass in the second half kept Waukon in the game.
“The first half, we gave up three offensive rebounds, and they scored on all three of them,” Steege said. The Indians had seven more in the second half.
“There’s a lot of crucial times where we gave up an O-board, and they got and easy put-back, a couple times where we fouled them on makes, and that gave them a lot of momentum. I thought our half-court defense was pretty solid.”
Portillo was 7 for 18 from the floor and 4 of 13 from 3-point range to get his 18 points. Meanwhile, Marsh added 15 points with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. Hotz had five boards and five swipes alongside his important three points.
For Waukon, Stewart and Hemann had 16 points each. Hemann added 14 rebounds, while Murphy grabbed 10 caroms.
SATURDAY: W-SR 48, WEBSTER CITY 46
In Webster City on Saturday, the Go-Hawks had another tight game, but this time they had to come from behind to defeat the Lynx, 48-46.
Webster City (8-7, 5-4 North Central Conference) took a 25-14 lead into the intermission, but W-SR (11-5) ran out in the second half to narrow the gap to 40-34 after three quarters before taking the final frame, 14-6, to get the win.
Marsh led the Go-Hawks with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Clay Draper added nine points, Hotz had seven, and Tyler Gayer added six.
FRIDAY
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 56, WAUKON 53 (OT)
Waukon………11 15 14 13 0 — 53
Waverly-SR…14 24 5 10 3 — 56
Waukon: Braxton Stewart 7-8 0-0 16, Braden Hemann 6-11 2-4 16, Pat Hennessey 4-8 3-4 11, Lincoln Snitker 2-7 1-2 6, Sean Murphy 1-7 0-1 2, Noah Hatlan 1-2 0-0 2, Nick Goltz 0-0 0-0 0, Nash Pearson 0-1 0-0 0, totals 21-44 6-11 53.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Luis Portillo 7-18 0-0 18, Cole Marsh 5-16 2-2 15, Jordan Kruse 3-8 0-0 8, Clay Draper 1-5 2-2 5, Sam Roose 1-2 1-2 4, Tyler Gayer 1-2 1-1 3, Cole Hotz 0-4 3-4 3, Caden Hotz 0-3 0-0 0, totals 18-58 9-11 56.
Three-point goals: Waukon 5-14 (Hemann 2-4, Stewart 2-2, Snitker 1-4), WSR 11-42 (Portillo 4-13, Marsh 3-10, Kruse 2-7); Rebounds: Waukon 41 (Hemann 14, Murphy 10, Snitker 6), WSR 23 (Co. Hotz 5, Gayer 4, Marsh 4, Roose 4); Offensive rebounds: Waukon 10 (Hennessey 3, Snitker 2, four with 1), WSR 6 (Co. Hotz 2, four with 1); Assists: Waukon 12 (Murphy 4, Snitker 2, Hennessey 2, Hemann 2), WSR 15 (Marsh 7, Gayer 2, Kruse 2); Steals: Waukon 2 (Hemann 2), WSR 12 (Co. Hotz 5, Marsh 2, Kruse 2); Blocks: Waukon 2 (Snitker 2), WSR 2 (Portillo 1, Co. Hotz 1); Turnovers: Waukon 15, WSR 5; Fouled out: none.
SATURDAY
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 48, WEBSTER CITY 46
Waverly-SR……12 2 20 14 — 48
Webster City…11 14 15 6 — 46
Waverly-Shell Rock: Cole Marsh 5-12 2-2 13, Clay Draper 3-5 0-0 9, Cole Hotz 2-7 2-2 7, Tyler Gayer 3-4 0-0 6, Jordan Kruse 2-4 0-0 5, Luis Portillo 1-2 0-0 3, Caden Hotz 1-3 0-0 3, Sam Roose 1-1 0-0 2, Grant Halverson 0-0 0-0 0, totals 18-38 4-4 48.
Webster City: Ty McKinney 7-9 0-0 15, Jamin Stuhr 7-9 0-0 14, Jaime Grossoehme 3-10 0-4 8, Jayce Neuroth 3-5 0-0 6, Briar Klaver 1-3 0-0 2, Beau Klaver 0-1 1-2 1, Devon Stoakes 0-0 0-0 0, totals 21-37 1-6 46.
Three-point goals: WSR 8-22 (Draper 3-5, Portillo 1-2, Kruse 1-3 Co. Hotz 1-3, Ca. Hotz 1-3, Marsh 1-6), WC 3-10 (Grossoehme 2-6, McKinney 1-1); Rebounds: WSR 17 (Marsh 8, Ca. Hotz 3, Co. Hotz 2, Draper 2), WC 19 (Stuhr 6, Br. Klaver 4, four with 2); Offensive rebounds: WSR 4 (Marsh 3, Ca. Hotz 1), WC 3 (Stuhr 2, Br. Klaver 1); Assists: WSR 8 (Gayer 2, Kruse 2, Roose 2), WC 10 (McKinney 5, Grosshoeme 2, Br. Klaver 2), Steals: WSR 7 (Draper 2, five with 1), WC 3 (Stuhr 2, Neuroth 1); Blocks: WSR 1 (Marsh), WC 1 (Grossoehme); Turnovers: WSR 10, WC 9; Fouled out: none.