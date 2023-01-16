Ankeny- Waverly-Shell Rock was looking for a good result in a tough tournament on Saturday.
Taylor Kibbee’s first match was a bye and then he lost in the following round to Benjamin Walsh in round two. Kibbee lost to Cale Graff in the consolation bracket by fall in the first period.
Kibbee rolled his way to a seventh place finish with a win by fall over Cameron Harms in the first period.
Ryker Graff didn’t have to wrestle until the final round against Truman Folkers. Against Folkers, Graff lost by a close 4-3 decision to take second place.
Alex Hornyak received a bye in the first round and beat Ben Walsh by a 23-10 major decision to move to the semifinals. Against JJ Maihan, Alex lost by a 16-8 major decision to move to the consolation bracket.
Alex beat Eligh Branan by a 16-7 major decision, then lost to Nate Fish by a 12-7 decision to finish the tournament in fourth place.
Sam Hornyak also received a bye in the first round and beat his second round opponent, Perez Perez by a 9-6 decision. Against Amare Chavez, Sam lost by a 7-0 decision to move Sam to the consolation bracket.
Sam beat Ethan Lamson by fall to move to the third place match against Jake McKenzie. Sam beat McKenzie by fall in the second period to finish in third place.
Zane Behrends cruised to the finals with wins by decision and a tech fall to face off against Brayden Parke in the finals. Parke would come out on top with an 11-2 major decision and Behrends finished in second place.
Ryder Block also dominated en route to a first place finish with two tech fall wins and another win by fall in the first period.
Bas Diaz continued to have a strong season and also finished in first place with two wins by fall, both in the first period, and a major decision, 18-6, win in the finals.
Ethan Bibler started out strong with a win by fall in the third period, but lost by a 5-0 decision in round two. Now in the consolation bracket, Bibler won his match by an 11-4 decision.
Against Dominic Tigner, Bibler edged out a 2-1 decision win to move on to the third place match against Jack Hilton. Bibler would go on to win by fall in the second period in 3:01 and finished in third place.
Danny Diaz rolled in his first tournament of the season, winning his first match by fall in just 24 seconds and his second match by a 9-3 decision. In the finals, Danny won by fall in 43 seconds to finish in first place.
Robert Poyner was strong in his bracket, winning by fall in the first period and then by a 2-1 decision to advance to the finals. In the finals, Poyner lost by a 13-7 decision to finish in second place.
Cole Thompson lost his first round match by a last second fall to move to the consolation bracket. Thompson received two byes then won by fall in just 18 seconds to move to the seventh place match against Bode Conlan. Thompson was strong yet again with a win by fall at the end of the first period to finish in seventh.
McCrae Hagarty didn’t have to wrestle until the semifinals which saw Carson Slorah on the other side of the mat. Hagarty won the match by fall in the second period for his 150th career win. Hagarty would go on to win by fall in the finals to finish in first place.
Caden Wetherell cruised to the finals, with his lone win coming by a 5-2 decision. In the finals, Wetherell lost by an 11-3 major decision to finish in second place.
Jake Walker was looking for some revenge against Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, but would have to make it to the finals to see him. Walker got two wins, both by fall, to make it to the finals and lost by a close 3-1 decision in overtime to finish in second place.
The Go-Hawks finished in first place with 267.5 team points ahead of second place Ankeny who finished with 234 team points.