Urbandale- Coming into the tournament ranked first in 3A traditional team, Waverly-Shell Rock was looking for a good showing at the Ed Winger Classic.
In 106 lbs, Taylor Kibbee lost by fall in the first round to Cale Vandermark and in the consolation bracket, Kibbee lost to Jase Brumfield to end his tournament 0-2.
Coming into the tournament ranked fifth in 113 lbs, Ryker Graff was looking to show out. Graff started things off with a win by fall over Tannon Bellamy in the first period.
The quarterfinal round saw Graff lose by a 5-2 decision to Jake Knight. Now in the consolation bracket, Graff cruised to the third place match with two wins by major decision, 19-7 and 10-2 respectively. Graff faced off against Carter Schorsch in the third place match and came away with a 4-1 decision win to finish in third place and contributing 17 team points.
Alex Hornyak started off his tournament with a loss by 7-3 decision to Justis Jesuroga. In the consolation bracket, Alex won his next two matches by fall in the first period and by an 11-3 major decision. In the third round of consolation play, Alex lost by fall in the second period to Airic Conn.
Sam Hornyak needed two wins in the preliminaries to make it to the official bracket and that’s exactly what he did, coming way with a 10-2 major decision and a no contest from Andrew Roland.
Now in the championship bracket, Sam lost his first round matchup to Cody Trevino by fall in the first period. In the consolation bracket, Sam lost by a tight 3-1 decision to Jashua Anglo to end his tournament 1-2.
In 132 lbs, Zane Behrends won his first round matchup by an 8-1 decision over Rylee Brown. In the quarterfinals, Behrends lost by a 12-5 decision to Logan Trenary.
Now in the consolation bracket, Behrends won his match by a tight 3-2 decision and then lost his next match by a medical forfeit. In the fifth place match, Behrends won the match by medical forfeit to finish in fifth place and contribute 10 team points.
Top-ranked Ryder Block was looking to keep his perfect season alive. Block did just that, rolling into the finals with three wins by fall, his third match ending in just 43 seconds. Now in the finals, Block didn’t even have to wrestle, winning by medical forfeit to finish in first place and contributing 30 team points.
Bas Diaz also came into the tournament with a number one ranking and he was looking to back that up. Bas started off hot, taking down Caiden Fraher and winning by fall in just 26 seconds. The quarterfinals saw Bas win by fall again, this time in 50 seconds to Aydan Cary.
To make it to the finals, Bas had to take down Dom Rubino. Bas went on to win by a 4-1 decision to face Tycho Carmichael. Against Carmichael, Bas won by an 8-3 decision to finish in first place and tack on 26 team points.
Ethan Bibler won his first match of the day by fall in 30 seconds over Nathan King, but Bibler lost in the second round to Dominic Tigner by sudden victory in overtime, 3-1. Now in the consolation bracket, Bibler won his first match by major decision over Jahkari Clark.
Against Elijah Mendoza, Bibler lost by a 13-5 major decision to move to the fifth place match. Bibler won by sudden victory over Logan Stotts, 5-3 to finish in fifth place.
Danny Diaz has been undefeated so far this season and continued the strong showing with a 5-2 decision win in the first round over Dylan Marti. In the quarterfinals, Danny won by an 8-4 decision over Yoan Camejo and then by 3-2 decision over Damarion Ross to advance to the finals.
In the finals, Danny won by a 5-0 decision over Gabe Carver to finish in first and contribute 22 team points.
In the 170 lb bracket, Robert Poyner lost in the first round to Cal Hartman by a 5-1 decision. Now in the consolation bracket, Poyner won his next two matches by fall and major decision respectively.
Poyner won his next match by medical forfeit and in the seventh place match, Poyner won by fall over Bryce Williams by fall in the third period to finish in seventh place.
Cole Thompson had to go through the preliminary round to make it to the championship bracket and he did that by winning two matches by fall and no contest.
Thompson lost in the first round by a 10-2 major decision to move to the consolation bracket. Thompson took down Landon Rudd by fall in the second period, but lost by fall in the third period to Ben Brushaber.
McCrae Hagarty came into the tournament with a number one ranking and kicked off the 195 lb bracket with a win by fall over Harrison Tripp in the first period.
In the quarterfinals, Hagarty won by medical forfeit then in the semifinals, he won by a 16-6 major decision over AJ Petersen. In the finals, Hagarty lost by sudden victory to Dreshaun Ross. Ross got a takedown early in overtime to win by a 4-2 decision.
In 220 lbs, Caden Wetherell won his first round match against Joel Greiner by fall in the second period. In the quarterfinals, Wetherell lost by a close 3-2 decision to Drew Campbell to shift Wetherell to the consolation bracket.
Wetherell took down Nick Saxton by fall in the second period to move to the next round. Round three saw Cael Winter take down Wetherell by a 9-6 decision. In the fifth place match, Wetherell won by fall over Mitchell Grider to finish in fifth place with 14 team points.
Jake Walker is currently ranked second in 285 lbs and he won his first round match against Ben Liedtke by fall in 37 seconds. In the quarterfinals, Walker won by fall in the second period over David Borchers.
Walker cruised through the semifinals, winning by fall in 33 seconds to advance to the finals. In the finals, Walker lost by a close 3-2 decision to Carson Hagan to finish in second with 24 team points.
The Go-Hawks took first place in the tournament with 200 team points, 13 more than second place Southeast Polk.