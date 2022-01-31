NEW HAMPTON — Check this one off the list of goals for the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team.
The Go-Hawks dominated the competition at the 78th annual Northeast Iowa Conference wrestling tournament to win their fourth consecutive team championship Saturday at New Hampton High School. In the process, W-SR put 10 wrestlers at the top of the podium — including the third for junior 138-pounder Ryder Block and fourth for senior 160-pounder Aiden Riggins — and scoring 321.5 points to surpass runner-up Crestwood by 104.5 points.
Also winners of their weight classes were Alex Hornyak at 106 pounds, Class 3A 120 No. 12 Braxten Westendorf, 132 No. 5 Carter Fecht, 145 No. 4 Bas Diaz, 170 No. 9 Sean Mwangi, 195 No. 1 McCrae Hagarty, 220 No. 7 Layne McDonald and heavyweight No. 1 Jake Walker.
Runners up were 113 No. 8 Zane Behrends, 152 No. 8 Cayden Langreck and JV 160-pounder Zander Wedemeier. Taking third were 126 No. 10 Sam Hornyak, Robert Poyner at 182 and JV 145-pounder Ethan Bibler.
Junior varsity wrestlers qualified for Saturday’s tournament by finishing in the top two of Thursday’s event in Waukon
Riggins’ championship was his fourth, becoming only the 18th wrestler in NEIC history to accomplish the feat.
Meanwhile, Block, a junior, won his third conference title and could join that exclusive club in 2023. In the process, he earned his 100th victory when he pinned New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Burke Bust in 2 minutes, 42 seconds.
As Block left the mat, several W-SR fans in the northwest corner of the gymnasium held signs reading “100.” He got win 99 by pinning Lucas Byrnes of Waukon in 58 seconds and took the championship with a 5-3 decision over Crestwood’s Carter Fousek.
He felt he wrestled “alright” throughout Saturday’s tournament.
“I could’ve done better in the finals,” Block said afterwards. “I could’ve picked up the pace more. I was on the attack from the start, but I think it was a good day all-in-all.”
Block’s milestone comes two weeks after Riggins secured his 150th career victory in Solon. However, Block still thinks about his lone loss during the 132-pound state championship last year, a major decision to Drake Ayala, of Fort Dodge.
“It’s a bad thing to say, but that one kind of eats away at you every once in a while,” Block said. “Every day I think about it, but it’s been fun so far, and I’m ready to finish this year and then get ready for next year, and hopefully just keep that (loss column) at one.”
Riggins also had a good run through his afternoon. He opened with a technical fall over Ashton Wohlfeil of Waukon, 19-3 in 2 minutes, and then pinned Charles City’s Kayden Blunt in 1:12 and teammate Wedemeier in 1:03.
Meanwhile, Mwangi picked up a pin over Waukon’s Carter Goetzinger in 1:52 followed by a 9-1 major decision over Trevor Peterson of Charles City. In the championship bout, though, he had a nip-and-tuck match with NHTV’s Ben Tenge.
The Chickasaw challenger held slim leads throughout the match, leading 6-3 late until Mwangi got a third-period escape followed by a match-tying takedown to send the bout to sudden victory. In the extra period, Mwangi scored the winning two points within 15 seconds to secure the championship, 8-6.
Mwangi said he wasn’t expecting to face Tenge after they wrestled each other just 10 days prior in Waverly.
“I was just prepared for whatever,” Mwangi said. “I just knew that going into that overtime, he’s not as in-shape as me, and I saw his head slouching a little bit, and I knew the shot was coming, I waited for it, and I was able to go behind.”
Saturday’s NEIC tournament was the first stop of the Go-Hawks’ trek for their fourth straight state title in Class 3A. Next will be Dec. 9 at home for the regional dual meet against an opponent still to be announced, followed by the district tournament in Marshalltown three days later. After that, it’s the state duals on Feb. 16 and the traditional tournament Feb. 17-19, both in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Block said how 2021 ended fuels him for better things.
“You don’t want to feel that ever again,” he said of his loss to Ayala. “I wake up and I’m ready to go. Everything I’m doing, if it’s after practice, I don’t want to feel that again. You gotta do the extra reps and do the extra stuff, so it won’t happen again.”
Mwangi is ready to help W-SR achieve its goals, as well as personally.
“I’m looking forward to getting another district title,” he said. “And from there, we’ll see what I’ll be able to do.”
NORTHEAST IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Team scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 321.5
2. Crestwood 217
3. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 153
4. Waukon 133.5
5. Charles City 103
6. Decorah 90
Individual results
106 — Quarterfinal: Skylar Dugan (Wau) pinned Gabrik Jones (WSR), 3:49, Alex Hornyak (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: A. Hornyak tech fall Dugan, 17-0, 2:00; Consolation round: Jones received bye; Consolation semi: Jayden Mara (Wau) pinned Jones, 1:50; Fifth place: Jones tech fall Justin Fortman (Dec), 21-6, 6:00; Championship: A. Hornyak major dec. Mitchell Schmauss (Cres), 11-3.
113 — Quarterfinal: Zane Behrends (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Behrends pinned Kollin Henry (Dec), 4:49; Championship: Cole Schmauss (Cres) dec. Behrends, 5-3.
120 — Quarterfinal: Braxten Westendorf (WSR) pinned Corbin Harris (CC), 1:47; Semifinal: Westendorf pinned Daniel Schwickerath (Cres), 3:55; Championship: Westendorf dec. Kole Johnson (Cres), 2-0.
126 — Quarterfinal: Sam Hornyak (WSR) pinned Dylan LaPolice (CC), 0:40; Semifinal: Cade Korsmo (Cres) dec. S. Hornyak, SV-1 12-10; Consolation semi: S. Hornyak pinned Justin Murphy (Wau), 1:35; Third place: S. Hornyak pinned Kaleb Adams (Cres), 1:05.
132 — Quarterfinal: Carter Fecht (WSR) pinned Gage Kilby (CC), 1:02; Semifinal: Fecht tech fall Ethan Praska (NHTV), 20-5, 3:35; Championship: Fecht dec. Lane Rolfs (Dec), 5-1.
138 — Quarterfinal: Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Lucas Byrnes (Wau), 0:58, Nelson Reicks (NHTV) won by injury default over Brady Roling (WSR), 0:27; Semifinal: Block pinned Burke Bust (NHTV), 2:42; Consolation round: Roling received bye; Consolation semifinal: Busta won by medical forfeit over Roling; Fifth place: Reicks won by medical forfeit over Roling; Championship: Block dec. Carter Fousek (Cres), 5-3.
145 — Quarterfinal: Bas Diaz (WSR) pinned Talan Weber (CC), 2:30, Ethan Bibler (WSR) pinned Bryce Shea (Cres), 3:27; Semifinal: Diaz pinned Brock Voyna (Cres), 2:54, Brady Stille (Dec) major dec. Bibler, 12-0; Consolation semifinal: Bibler pinned Karson Korbet (NHTV), 1:01; Third place: Bibler pinned Shea, 1:17; Championship: Diaz dec. Stille, 7-1.
152 — Quarterfinal: Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Riley Burington (Wau), 2:39; Semifinal: Langreck pinned Brody Hanson (Dec), 4:42; Championship: Cole Butikofer (Cres) dec. Langreck, 6-4.
160 — Quarterfinal: Zander Wedemeier (WSR) pinned Austin Wilkins (Dec), 4:54, Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech fall Ashton Wohlfeil (Wau), 19-3, 2:00; Semifinal: Wedemeier dec. Gavin Rings (NHTV), 6-2, Riggins pinned Kayden Blunt (CC), 1:12; Championship: Riggins pinned Wedemeier, 1:03.
170 — Quarterfinal: Sean Mwangi (WSR) pinned Carter Goetzinger (Wau), 1:52, Isaiah Perez (WSR) pinned Ashton Howe (Cres) 2:49; Semifinal: Mwangi major dec. Trevor Peterson (CC), 9-1, Ben Tenge (NHTV) pinned Perez, 1:46; Consolation semi: Tyler Pisney (Cres) dec. Perez, 7-5; Fifth place: Perez tech fall Howe, 20-4, 5:53; Championship: Mwangi dec. Tenge, SV-1 8-6.
182 — Quarterfinal: Robert Poyner (WSR) pinned Jacob Hawes (WSR), 3:54, Tyler Gast (WSR) pinned Cody Kerian (Cres), 3:20; Semifinal: Cullen Dickson (Wau) pinned Poyner, 4:50, Braden McShane (NHTV) pinned Gast, 0:43; Consolation round: Hawes received bye; Consolation semifinal: Poyner pinned Kerian, 5:03, Gast pinned Hawes, 2:33; Fifth place: Hawes major dec. Kerian, 13-4; Third place: Poyner dec. Gast, 7-2.
195 — Quarterfinal: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Hagarty pinned Ethan Peterson (CC), 1:51; Championship: Hagarty pinned Landen Schemmel (Cres), 0:59.
220 — Quarterfinal: Drew Jackson (Cres) major dec. Jake Staack (WSR), 18-9, Tino Tamayo (CC) pinned Kale Miller (WSR), 2:37, Layne McDonald (WSR) pinned Oskar Paulson (Dec), 0:46; Semifinal: McDonald pinned Zach Utley (NHTV), 1:27; Consolation round: Staack pinned Miller, 1:51; Consolation semi: Staack dec. Utley, 3-2; Third place: Jackson dec. Staack, 4-3; Championship: McDonald dec. Tamayo, 6-4.
285 — Quarterfinal: Caden Wetherell (WSR) pinned Kameran Josephson (NHTV), 3:35; Jake Walker (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Walker pinned Wetherell, 2:00; Consolation semifinal: Wetherell received bye; Third place: Jacob Burgart (NHTV) dec. Wetherell, 3-2; Championship: Walker pinned Brayden Ishman (Cres), 1:45.