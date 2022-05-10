The Waverly-Shell Rock boys track and field team took second place at the Northeast Iowa Conference outdoor meet on Thursday. With bad weather at a threat the entire night, W-SR finished 50 team points clear of third place Charles City but six points behind the winner of the meet, Decorah.
Senior Nick Kepford had a standout day with three event wins. He won the 800 meter in 2 minutes, 2.92 seconds, 3 seconds over Charles City’s Jacob Vias. Kepford also ran in the 1600 and won with a time of 4:42.55. In the 3200, Kepford was stellar with a time of 9:58.55, over 30 seconds faster than second-place Nathan O’Neill from Waukon.
Kepford was not the only athlete with a good meet as junior Samuel Roose took first in the 110 hurdles and second in the 400 hurdles. In the 110 hurdles, Roose crossed the line in photo-finish fashion with a time of 15.77, just two-hundredths of a second faster than second place Austin Wilkins from Decorah. In the 400 hurdles, Roose finished second with a time of 58.23, two seconds slower than the winner, Jacob Pipho from Decorah, who ran it in 56.80. Roose also placed in the top-five for the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 4 inches. In the 100, freshman Nolan Foster was the top Go-Hawk, finishing sixth in 12.05. In the 200, W-SR had two top-three finishers. Asa Newsom (22.59) and Ryan Folkerts (22.86) finished second and third respectively.
In the 400, things were similar to the 200 as W-SR had the top-two finishers in Newsom and Austin Dewey. Newsom edged out Dewey by one second and finished with a time of 50.22 and Dewey finished with a time of 51.94. In the shot put, junior Jake Walker nearly pulled out a win with a throw of 53 feet and one inch. This was good enough for second place behind Decorah’s Joseph Hjelle. In the discus, W-SR only had one top-five finish in junior Brody Williams, who finished fifth. Williams had a throw of 125 feet and 11 inches.
In the relay events, the Go-Hawks placed well in all events. The 4x100 saw W-SR place third behind Decorah and Charles City. Waverly finished in 44.56 seconds. In the 4x200, there was another photo finish as W-SR finished in 1:34, two-tenths of a second behind Decorah.
The Go-Hawks pulled out a win in the 4x400, finishing in 3:30.18 ahead of Charles City, who clocked in at 3:30.72. The 4x800 saw another third-place finish for the home team, in 8:50.56. The 800 medley relay saw yet another photo finish as W-SR edged out Charles City by three-hundredths of a second, finishing in 1:37.07 to win the event. In the 110 shuttle hurdles, W-SR came close to another win but came away with a second place finish behind Decorah. The Go-Hawk team crossed the line in 1:03.82.
The track and field team will be hitting the track next at the state qualifying meet in Decorah on Thursday.