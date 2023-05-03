The 2023 W-SR talent show will be held in Rada Auditorium on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit W-SR speech and drama programs. Admission is $5 for ages 5 and up and a free will donation for ages 5 and under.
