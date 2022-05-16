“Waverly-Shell Rock Technology, Teaching, and Distance Learning: Insights and Challenges” will be the topic of a Thursday, May 19, program presented by Katie Johnston to the Waverly Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Johnston is director of educational services for the W-SR school district. She will introduce the current state of and challenges impacting educational technology, including equity of student access to such opportunities. This is the last meeting of the current program year with new programs starting again in September 2022.
The program portion will begin at 7 p.m. and is preceded by a social time, business meeting, and optional sub sandwich meal starting at 6:30 p.m. It will be held in Room 134 of Wartburg College’s Science Center. Enter at the south door for easy access and come as you can to either the program or prior activities. Contact Waverly Branch Membership Co-Chair Karen Lehmann (karen.lehmann@wartburg.edu) by May 17 if you would like to reserve a $5 meal. Guests are always welcome to visit Waverly Branch meetings.
AAUW has been working to advance equity for girls and women since 1881. More information about this national non-profit organization can be found at www.aauw.org. The Waverly Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month, September to May. They also host a year-round book club. Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, who supports equal opportunity and equity issues and holds an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.