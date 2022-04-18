The Waverly-Shell Rock boys and girls tennis teams joined together for a service project, assembling “chemo care kits” in honor of late Wartburg College tennis coach Jim Willis, to be donated for area cancer patients.
Willis, of Waverly, died in 2021 from brain cancer. He coached tennis for six seasons at Wartburg College, ending in 2007.
His son, Luke, and nephew, Ryan, won the state doubles tennis title in 2018. Jim’s daughter, Brooke, is a senior at W-SR and a member of the girls tennis team.
Nicole, Jim’s wife, said that Brady, their eighth-grade son, intends to be a part of the tennis team in high school.
The kits include encouraging notes from athletes, along with: lotion, eye mask, face mask, card game, notebook/pen, stress ball, massager, chapstick, gift card, and a special card honoring Willis.
Organizers directed special thanks to Thrivent (Monica Severson) and Jerry Roling Motors (Brad and Amy Roling) for the monetary donations. Ali Meester designed the special card for the kits. W-SR sophomore Abby Elsamiller made masks for the kits.