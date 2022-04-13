The Waverly-Shell Rock School District is pressing forward with the construction of two new elementary buildings.
Groundbreaking is expected on May 11. Having gathered stakeholder feedback, Invision Architects, the Waterloo-based company tasked with the project, have their sights set next on Shell Rock Elementary and the high school renovation projects.
The board approved a required contract for concrete, steel and masonry testing with Chosen Valley Engineering for $56,160, and amended a contract with Estes Construction Management.
“Management firms like Estes work on a percentage of bids received,” said W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.” As bids came in higher, an adjustment was made. Estes reduced their fees from 3% to 2.5%, taking $175,000 off that total for a $94,788 net increase.”
The amended 2022 $81 million budget passed, as did the notably higher $112 million FY 2023 budget with a 12.337 per $1,000 tax rate.
No public comments were received on the previously published 2023 budget. Reassuring the public, Board President Dennis Epley said, “However, income and expenses are parallel due to the additional funding.”
At the head of the agenda, Danielle Mummelthei, Lynn Bolin, and Alyssa Miller urged the Board to consider the creation of a Home School Assistance Program.
“The home school community is large and it’s growing,” said Mummelthei.
Bolin, who lives between Clarksville and Waverly, recounted her connections to Waverly through church and shopping. She enrolled her three home-schooled children in a Home School Assistance Program in Iowa Falls where there is a supporting teacher and extracurricular activities available.
“Peer time will help build community and relationships and would be an asset to draw families to the area,” Miller said, adding the cost of materials are currently borne by home school families.
“Less than half of Iowa school districts offer Home School Assistance Programs. A program like this would have to be self-sustaining,” Klamfoth said in a later telephone interview.
He added that these programs involve additional staffing and that state money allocated to a Home School Assistance Program would come to the district, not to individual home school families.
The board also reviewed and approved policies including the public comment period and procedure for the public to petition for items to be added to the agenda.
Public comment is limited to three minutes per registered individual, with no more than 30 minutes during one meeting. Approved policy also laid out responsibilities of board members, evaluations of administrators, new language regarding student publications and expression, the daily Pledge of Allegiance in grades 1-12, and flag-raising at each school as weather permits.
The board enjoyed presentations by happy and successful high school and middle school students in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), a career and technical student organization, regarding projects ranging from sports nutrition to homemade sushi to veterinary medicine shadowing experiences.
FCCLA LuAnne Bibler and Kristie Kuhse gained approval for students to attend the national convention in San Diego June 28-July 3.
Klamfoth reported on continuing difficulties “fitting in” to the Northeast Iowa High School Athletic Conference, which presently includes Charles City, Decorah, Cresco, New Hampton, Waukon and W-SR.
“The process is frustrating, but it is what it is,” he said.
“The size gap among conference schools is widening. We are 176% larger in enrollment than some, and that’s a problem,” Klamfoth stated later.
A change in conference affiliation will be decided in the upcoming months and may lead to longer competition travel distances.
The next monthly meeting of the W-SR School Board will be Monday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.