Iowa High School Speech Judge Certification Training will take place on Wednesday, September 28, at 7:00 pm, in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Media Center. Cost is $5. Please contact Lisa Phyfe at lisa.phyfe@wsr.k12.ia.us for more information.
