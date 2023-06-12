CEDAR FALLS - The Waverly-Shell Rock trapshooting club closed out their season late last week at one of the biggest state tournaments in the country.
First, the intermediate, or middle school, shooters competed on Wednesday with some good results.
Dylan Herman led the way for the Go-Hawks with a 187, out of 200 shots, and he tied for 39th out of a huge field of 430 registered shooters. In his second round, Herman got 99 out of 100 targets and earned a 75 straight patch for his performance.
Also shooting on Wednesday, Colton Chase earned his first 25 straight target patch.
On Saturday, the senior group, or high schoolers, shot and had good performances.
Lance Koch led the team with a score of 195 out of 200. Koch was able to shoot out 50 straight targets twice during the meet. His performance put him in a tie for 39th place out of 1,258 shooters.
Tristan Froelich, Jacob Deike, Quinton Schwartz, Zach Zart, Oliver Henning, Spyker Ramos and Mason Noren all earned 25 straight badges.
Brady Abkes was able to earn two 25 straight badges for his performance at the state meet.
Head coach Darin Froelich stepped down from coaching and Chad Herman will be stepping into the head coaching role in the future.