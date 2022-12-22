The Waverly-Shell Rock trapshooting club will be holding an informational meeting once school gets back in session.
The Waverly-Shell Rock trapshooting club will be holding an informational meeting once school gets back in session.
There will be two meetings, one for the high schoolers and one for students currently enrolled in seventh and eighth grade.
The meeting for the middle schoolers will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 and will be held in the auditorium in the middle school. The meeting will cover information needed for the upcoming trap shooting season. Parents may attend and are welcome. The meeting will start at 3:30 p.m. There will be a mandatory sign-up meeting at a later date.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, the trapshooting team will be holding a meeting for the high schoolers in the auditorium starting at 3:30 p.m.
