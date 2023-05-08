On Saturday, May 13, the W-SR Vocal Music Department will present its annual Pops Show.
The Pops Show will start at 7 p.m. and be held in Rada Auditorium. Admission is $5.
Featured ensembles will be: the Chamber Choir, Concert Choir and Jazz Choir. There will also be a barbershop quartet, a string quartet and students singing solos from many different genres.
Our Annual senior slideshow and a special piece entitled, “A Departing Blessing,” written by W-SR Grad Andy Newell and composed by Wartburg student Amelia Ouverson, will be a highlight as well.
Come out and enjoy an evening of great music!