Enjoy an evening of popular music on Saturday, May 14 when the Waverly-Shell Rock Vocal Music Department presents the annual Pops Show.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Rada Auditorium. Ensembles scheduled are: the JV and Varsity Jazz Choirs, the Concert Choir and the Chamber Choir. Student solos and small groups will also be performing. Some of the literature for the evening includes: “Sir Duke,” “ Route 66,” “Stand By Me,” “Imagine,” “Under Pressure,” and “To Make You Feel My Love.”
Admission is $5 per person, not to exceed $20 per family.