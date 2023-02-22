On Friday, Feb. 24, the W-SR Vocal Music Department will present their annual Winter Concert. Featured on the concert will be: The Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Jazz Choir and a Barbershop Quartet. Some literature being performed will be: “Weep O Mine Eyes”, “Set Me As A Seal,” “The Water is Wide,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Medley,” “SiSi Ni Moja,” “Meditation” and “The Best is Yet To Come.”
The concert will be held in the Rada Auditorium and will begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge but there will be a free will donation taken.
Come join us for an evening of music! Hope to see you there!