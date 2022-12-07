On Monday, Dec. 12, the W-SR Vocal Music Department and the W-SR Orchestra will present their annual Holiday Concert. Featured during the concert will be the Bass Chorus, Treble Chorus, Chamber Choir and Orchestra. Some literature being performed will be “Sleigh Ride”, “Bring a Torch Jeannette Isabella,” “Noel, Noel,” “This Christmas,” “I Wonder As I Wander,” selections from, “The Messiah,” A Winter Holiday Fantasia,” “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo,” and the traditional “Candlelight Carol” performed by all choral groups and the orchestra.
The concert will be held in the Rada Auditorium and will begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. Mark your calendar and come join us for an evening of Holiday favorites!