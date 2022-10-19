Waverly- The Go-Hawk volleyball team was coming off a second place finish in the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament and started its playoff run against the Tigers from Gilbert.
Gilbert was able to take a 1-0 lead in set one, but a kill from Ellie Thompson put the Go-Hawks ahead 6-3. Thompson got another kill in the middle of the set to put W-SR ahead 10-7.
The Tigers took a timeout shortly after down 15-10, but W-SR kept the momentum, scoring five of the next six points for a 20-11 advantage. Gilbert’s kill attempt went long at the end of the set and handed the Go-Hawks the 25-13 set one win.
W-SR was unable to take the momentum from the set one win in to set two as it fell behind 5-3. The Tigers took its first timeout of the set after the Go-Hawks took back the advantage 8-6.
Set two became a back-and-forth affair after the Tigers took a 13-10 lead that included three straight let serves that found the gym floor. W-SR took a timeout trailing by the same score and took the lead back, 15-13. The Go-Hawks were able to take control of the set, extending its lead to 21-16 before a long serve gave it the 25-17 set two win.
Senior hitter, Averi Weichers, boiled the second set issues down to a single thing.
“Our communication,” Weichers said. “We were getting kind of lazy with our communication and once we started to pick that up it helped so much.”
And help it did. The Go-Hawks were able to take control of set three very early with a 6-1 advantage that grew into a 10-3 lead.
The domination continued as W-SR scored five straight points to take a 15-3 lead and it scored five of the next eight points to lead 20-6 late in the final set.
Paige Hendricks closed out the set and the match with an ace to hand the Go-Hawks the 25-6 set three win.
Weichers has been playing high level volleyball at the end of the season, winning the Athlete of the Week for last week and continuing that into this week.
“I just needed to settle my nerves,” Weichers said. “I need to play comfortable but still smart and aggressive. We have been thriving in practice which has helped a lot to get into the game mindset.”
W-SR will face off against the number one ranked team in 4A, Cedar Rapids Xavier, on Thursday in the second round of regional playoffs.
“We are going to need to stay calm and focus in,” Weichers said. “We are going to need a ‘want it’ mindset. That is going to be really important because we are the underdogs, but that could be used to our advantage.”