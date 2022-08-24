The Waverly-Shell Rock gym was loud with the sounds of volleyballs being smacked, shoes squeaking and communication between teammates.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 6:04 pm
The Waverly-Shell Rock gym was loud with the sounds of volleyballs being smacked, shoes squeaking and communication between teammates.
The Go-Hawk volleyball team hosted five other teams to their gym as they get ready for their respective seasons.
The teams included W-SR, Denver, Wapsie Valley, Janesville, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Iowa Falls.
Each team had five games that lasted 25 mins each. The scrimmage included some of the top-ranked teams in their respective classes and Denver’s head coach, Jamie Johnson, was happy with that.
“It was great to get on the court with some of the top teams in the area,” Johnson said. “We found some things to focus on in practice before competition begins. Overall I was pleased with how the girls performed for most of the night.”
Teams like Wapsie Valley had a quick turn around from the scrimmage to their first games. The Warriors had their first three games against Grundy Center, Hudson and AGWSR on Tuesday night.
“I look forward to our scrimmage at W-SR each year,” said Austin Shepherd, Wapsie Valley head coach. “It’s great to get a lot of matches in that don’t affect your record. This helps as a coach to try various line-ups and substitutions as I typically have girls still competing for a spot in that starting rotation. This certainly helped going into Tuesday’s quad at Grundy Center.”
The Warriors kicked off their season against AGWSR and they swept them to start 1-0.
Against, Hudson, it was much of the same story as they also swept them.
Grundy Center handed Wapsie Valley their first set loss of the season in the first set of their game. But the Warriors bounced back by taking the next two sets to begin the season 3-0.
“I believe that the scrimmage at W-SR helped us come out on top on Tuesday and prepare for back-to-back-to-back matches,” Shepherd said.
For W-SR, mixing up the line-ups to see what was the best fit was the focus of the scrimmage.
“We continue to mix line-ups to see who might be best for our team,” said Eavon Woodin, W-SR head coach. “As a team we grew from last week and will continue to improve this week in practice. We served and blocked fairly well as a team and we just need to continue to get that setter/hitter connection.”
W-SR will begin their season at the Bondurant-Farrar tournament on Saturday. They will begin their day against Ames at 10:40 a.m.
Denver will start their season against with a quad at home on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Janesville will play in the Independence tournament starting at 9 a.m. in Independence High School.
