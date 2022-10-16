Waverly- The second day of the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament took place at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Saturday.

In game three of the tournament and the first on Saturday, W-SR faced off against Charles City. In set one, the Go-Hawks rolled to a 21-15 victory. The Comets bounced back and forced extra points in set two, winning 22-20. Set three went to W-SR, 15-10, to hand it the 3-0 sweep.