Waverly- The second day of the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament took place at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Saturday.
In game three of the tournament and the first on Saturday, W-SR faced off against Charles City. In set one, the Go-Hawks rolled to a 21-15 victory. The Comets bounced back and forced extra points in set two, winning 22-20. Set three went to W-SR, 15-10, to hand it the 3-0 sweep.
Rival Decorah was on deck for W-SR and the Go-Hawks continued the dominance over its rivals. W-SR cruised to a 21-11, 21-17 sweep over the Vikings.
Match five against New Hampton pinned the two undefeated teams against each other with the championship on the line. W-SR held on for a tight 21-18 set one victory. The Chickasaws rallied back to an extra point 22-20 victory to force a decisive set three.
In the final set of the day, New Hampton was able to pull away with a 15-10 win to secure the NEIC tournament title.
W-SR will begin their trek back to the state tournament on Tuesday against Gilbert at home at 7 p.m.