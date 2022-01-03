Waverly-Shell Rock fans planning to go to Mason City to attend the Go-Hawks' game against the Mohawks on Tuesday will need to make an adjustment of plans.
According to an alert from W-SR head boys basketball coach Nate Steege, Mason City Community School District is building a new fieldhouse where the current athletic parking lot is located.
The freshman game will be held at 4:45 p.m. at the high school gymnasium, but it is limited to just the families of the players due to parking limitations.
Meanwhile, the JV and varsity games will be played at NIACC Gymnasium, 500 College Drive, Mason City. The JV game will start at 6:15 p.m. followed by the varsity game at around 7:30 p.m.
The W-SR boys and girls basketball teams were scheduled to play at New Hampton on Monday night in a make-up game from Dec. 10.