A mediation meeting between Waverly-Shell Rock, WaMaC conference and the Iowa Department of Education mediation team regarding the admission of the Go-Hawks into the WaMaC is expected to take place today.
The purpose of the meeting stems from the Northeastern Iowa Conference (NEIC) decision on April 4 to remove W-SR from the conference after the 2022-2023 school year.
At the original school board vote for a new conference, the W-SR school board voted yes to move to the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC). After further deliberation, the vote was changed to move just wrestling to the MVC, and the rest of the athletic department to the WaMaC.
Both conferences, the MVC and the WaMaC, denied W-SR acceptance into their conferences which has led to a mediation meeting being held on Aug. 18.
According to Iowa Administrative Code 281-37.4, the mediation team shall meet with administrators or board members of schools potentially affected by changes in conference alignment related to the complaint.
"A team of mediators representing the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union and the Iowa Department of Education will meet with the disputing parties with the goal for the parties being able to voluntarily come to an agreement," Heather Doe, communications director for the Iowa Department of Education, said.
There are many different things that will need to be discussed to reach an agreement which include but are not limited to, travel distance, traditional rivalries, comparability of instructional programs and number of existing and proposed schools in the conference.
If mediation results in a resolution of the issue, then no further action will need to take place. If no resolution is reached within 50 days of the start of mediation, the mediation team shall make a recommendation to the director as to the best resolution of the complaint, according to Iowa Code 281-37.5,
The director that receives the resolution will establish a meeting within 45 days of getting the mediation team's recommendation. At that meeting, a hearing will be conducted in which all affected parties will give either oral or written testimony as well as other evidence, the code reads.
"Out of respect to the parties and the process, it would be inappropriate for the Department to comment further on this process," Doe said.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.