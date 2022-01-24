The Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team took the top spot in 11 out of the 14 weights, with some classes having multiple Go-Hawks, en route to winning its Rick Caldwell Invitational Saturday in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
W-SR, the No. 2 team in Class 3A according to IAWrestle’s tournament team rankings, scored 222 points in the four-team, round-robin tournament. Boone was second with 128 points, followed by Iowa City West with 107 and Waterloo East with 98.5.
Head coach Eric Whitcome said that the Go-Hawks performed well during the tournament.
“We continually focused on some areas that we’re trying to get better in and look sharp, and then we did a pretty good job of that,” Whitcome said.
The weight class winners for the Go-Hawks were Alex Hornyak at 106, No. 8 Zane Behrends at 113, No. 12 Braxten Westendorf at 120, No. 10 Sam Hornyak at 126, No. 5 Carter Fecht at 132, No. 4 Bas Diaz at 145, No. 1 Aiden Riggins at 160, No. 9 Sean Mwangi at 170, No. 1 McCrae Hagarty at 195, No. 7 Layne McDonald at 220 and No. 1 Jake Walker at heavyweight.
The 106 class was all W-SR, with Gabrik Jones taking second and Jayden Lammers in third. Other placements for the Go-Hawks were Ethan Bibler (145) and 152 No. 8 Cayden Langreck each taking second; and Ty Tatroe (126), Jack Wheeler (132), Robert Poyner (182), Isaiah Perez (195), Jake Staack (220) and Caden Wetherell (285) each taking third.
Whitcome said his charges took advantage of the last regular-season competition of the year before the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament takes place Saturday in New Hampton.
“Guys got three to four matches in most cases, where most people are like, ‘There’s only three other teams coming,’” Whitcome said. “If you’re in a 16-man bracket, you’re only going to have three or four matches to make the finals.
“One thing we emphasize is it’s not about how many teams are here right now, it’s about going down and competing. I think guys did a good job with that, getting prepared for the postseason here. We’re just trying to do things at a higher level than we’ve done throughout the year and really focus on individually what you need to do to do a good job.”
He said it was crazy to think that the championship season begins Saturday. After the conference meet, the Go-Hawks, the top dual team in Class 3A by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, will prepare to host the regional dual meet on Feb. 9, followed by the district tournament Feb. 12 in Marshalltown.
Whitcome hopes that for the NEIC tourney that he can take 30 wrestlers to compete.
“With JV conference on Thursday (in Waukon), the top two from JV conference get entered automatically into the varsity brackets,” he said. “We have a very big goal to have multiple wrestlers in every bracket that we have kids at in our JV. We certainly think that’s a possibility.
“We typically travel by Suburbans, and I lined us up a bus, because I hope we’d be taking a majority of our team for the conference tournament.”
He added his expectations are to win another NEIC title with the JV wrestlers to be in the top three in each weight class.
“It’s all climbing a ladder,” Whitcome said of the championship season, leading to the state duals on Feb. 16 and traditional tournament Feb. 17-19. “It all feeds off each other, and it all starts with the conference tournament.
“Gaining momentum throughout the entire cycle is part of it, and it is every year. We hope to look better than we’ve looked all year at the conference tournament, and then start focusing on regional duals and the district tournament.”