WATERLOO — At most wrestling tournaments, including the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state championships, the winning team gets a trophy.
When the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team got past six of the best teams in the state, including the top squads in Classes 1A and 2A, the Battle of Waterloo organizers handed head coach Eric Whitcome a purple felt bag. Inside was a championship belt, much like what boxing, pro wrestling and mixed martial arts promoters award their top performers.
The Go-Hawks took the top spot out of 32 teams in the 11th edition of the two-day dual wrestling tournament in Young Arena. They won six consecutive duals, with the tightest the second matchup of Saturday’s championship pool round-robin event, to grab the strap and bring it back to Waverly.
If there was anything that Whitcome could complain about, it was something that neither he nor his wrestlers could control.
“We went 0-5 in the (coin) flip, 0-6 in the flip,” Whitcome said of when the referees toss a red-and-green token to determine who get initial choices between each period of the individual matches. “It’s good to come back and win six duals and lose the flip in every one. We had to go about it the tough way in those last ones.
“I’m really proud of the kids. They responded in adverse times. There were some matches that we didn’t feel like we wrestled well, (especially) in the West Delaware dual, so we really rose up to the challenge. I told the kids rose to the challenge.”
McCrae Hagarty, the No. 1 wrestler at 195 pounds in Class 3A who went 6-0 with four pins and a tech fall, said his teammates got better as the tournament went on.
“We had guys who had won some matches, some guys who had lost some matches,” Hagarty said. “Knowing that we could get better and use this for the next couple of weeks.
“Winning this dual tournament is a big one. We are going into this break and have the Clash (in Rochester, Minnesota), that’s a big one. We just know if we keep going, we’re going to get better.”
The Go-Hawks were assigned to the Sorensen Bracket for Friday’s morning session. The tournament has the 32 teams divided into four, eight-team brackets to determine their placement for Saturday’s four-team round-robin pools to determine overall positions.
The brackets for the boys’ side are named for one or two of the 2021 Battle of Waterloo Hall of Fame individual honorees. The Go-Hawks’ bracket was named after former Denver-Tripoli standout and University of Iowa All-American Brandon Sorensen.
W-SR opened the day with a convincing 57-16 win over Waterloo Columbus, and then grabbed a 58-20 victory over Class 1A No. 6 Nashua-Plainfield. The Go-Hawks won the bracket and their place in the championship pool with a 54-17 win over Osage.
On Saturday, the Go-Hawks started with a 49-18 victory over Class 3A No. 10 (IAWrestle.com) Indianola. W-SR amassed nine of the 10 victories with bonus points, including four pins and three technical falls.
Then, they had to battle Class 2A No. 1 West Delaware, who they beat on Dec. 2 in Manchester. The dual between the Go-Hawks and Hawks was in doubt, as W-SR was only up 31-30 heading into the 113-pound bout.
However, Zane Behrends was able to record a pin against Jack Buesing in 1 minute, 11 seconds to put the dual out of reach with an eventual 37-33 victory.
Whitcome said the match Saturday was going to be tougher.
“I knew they had a couple of guys back in the lineup,” he said. “We had a couple guys out, so the matchups favored them in moving around some guys and so forth.”
Hagarty said the Hawks matched up well with the Go-Hawks.
“We had a hell of a dual, and they had a great gameplan going into that,” Hagarty said. “We came out and we wrestled.”
That set up the final matchup of the tournament against Class 1A No. 1 Don Bosco, as the Dons had defeated both the Hawks and Indians. Based on reputation, the de facto championship match would be a battle from the first bout to the last.
However, after the Dons’ Garrett Funk opened with a 12-3 major decision against Carter Fecht, W-SR grabbed the next five matches, four with bonus points, to eventually take the title with a 50-14 dual victory.
In that run, Ryder Block earned a tech fall, 20-5, over Kaiden Knack; Bas Diaz pinned Myles McMahon in 3:53; Robert Poyner earned a 3-1 decision against Foxe Youngblut; Aiden Riggins stuck Landon Fernandez in 1:26; and Sean Mwangi stopped Jacob Thiry in 3:20.
The two teams then traded wins until 113, when Behrends pinned Cole Frost in 1:41, Braxten Westendorf put Andrew Kimball on his back in 2:31 at 120, and Don Bosco forfeited at 126.
Even though the final score didn’t reflect it, Whitcome said the last dual was the toughest of the night.
“I felt our kids competed, not necessarily on just one match, but competed the hardest they had all year,” he said. “I don’t know the last time we hung 50 on Don Bosco. I suppose if a (36-point) victory doesn’t look like (a tough one), but hanging 50 on those guys, I’m curious the last time someone put 50 up on them.
“I felt the guys wrestled really well, and we had opportunities to get the bonus points, and we saved a lot of bonus points.”
Hagarty said the Go-Hawks stepped up their efforts when the stakes got higher, as his coach observed in the post-tournament huddle.
“We came out, and we wrestled,” Hagarty said.
In his match with Class 1A No. 1 Carson Tenold, Hagarty trailed much of the match. However, a third-period reversal and near fall put Hagarty in the lead, 8-5, before the bout was interrupted for an injury late. Tenold sustained a knee injury with about 9 seconds to go, but he was able to finish the match.
“I knew I could get to my attacks,” Hagarty said. “I was just trying to get back to those late in the match. I hoped I could take him down and win the match.”
N-P TAKES 2ND IN POOL 3, 10TH OVERALL
Meanwhile, N-P was third in the Sorensen Bracket, which put them in Pool 3 for Saturday’s evening session. There, they were 2-1 to take second in the pool and 10th place overall.
The Huskies opened the day with a 60-20 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie. After the loss to the Go-Hawks, N-P bounced back in the consolation final to defeat Charles City, 65-12, only allowing two pins by the Comets.
On Saturday, the Huskies dropped their opening bout to Crestwood, 39-27, but then bounced back to defeat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 45-36, and then fell behind early to West Des Moines Valley before coming back to win the last five matches to draw level, 34-34. The Huskies were declared the winners on criteria by having eight match wins compared to the Tigers’ six.
WAPSIE TAKES 3RD IN POOL 6
Wapsie Valley went 2-4 during the tournament, 1-2 on each day, to eventually place third in Pool 6 and 23rd overall.
In the Frost/Shavers Bracket, named for the tournament’s co-founders Jeff Frost and Brenton Shavers, Pleasant Valley downed the Warriors, 58-15 in the opening round. Wapsie then bounced back in the consolation semifinals to defeat Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 45-35, but Lake Mills took the fifth-place match, 50-27.
On Saturday, WV fell to Davenport Assumption, 44-19, in round one, but then edged Clear Lake in Bout 2, 38-36. Their afternoon closed with a 42-31 loss to Waterloo East.
DENVER 3RD IN POOL 7
Denver also was 2-4 in the tournament, but they fell into Pool 7 and finished third there to be 27th overall.
The Cyclones dropped their first two matches on Friday. Linn-Mar grabbed a 54-25 victory in the first round, and then North Scott defeated Denver, 53-21, in the consolation semifinals. The Cyclones salvaged seventh place with a 41-36 win over Waterloo West.
Denver then opened their Saturday morning session with a 48-28 victory over Heelan, but then Western Dubuque grabbed a 63-15 win in the second bout, and Iowa City High took a 48-33 triumph in the finale.
GO-HAWKS HOPE TO AVOID HOLIDAY HICCUPS
For the Go-Hawks, Whitcome believes that his squad are on the right path. He said the challenge will be to figure out if they are satisfied where they are or will they make adjustments.
“If you do that (improve), we’ll be really, really dangerous,” he said. “We’ve got to wake up, get out of bed and get to work and be dangerous. The guys are doing a good job.”
Following the tournament victory, W-SR coaches reminded the Go-Hawks of the perils of the upcoming Christmas holiday break. The Go-Hawks will be off the competitive mat for 19 days, and they mentioned of one wrestler a few years ago who gained 20 pounds and was unavailable for two weeks when the second half of the season began.
Hagarty knows that the temptation is there to load up on the holiday snacks and turkey dinners.
“We have to get workouts in,” he admitted. “We have to be disciplined. Don’t eat too much, don’t get too much junk food and work out when we can.”
He said tournaments like the Battle and the Dan Gable Donnybrook on Dec. 3 and 4 in Coralville has hardened the will of the Go-Hawks.
“We learned what we need to work on and just grow until February,” he said.
Whitcome said the Battle of Waterloo is a stepping stone for the Go-Hawks to get to their ultimate goal, and that is to win a fourth consecutive Class 3A state championship.
“We’re going to continue to grow from it and learn from it,” he said. “There’s some areas that we’ve been exposed and things that we need to shore up, and that’s what our work will be on Monday.”
Whitcome added that it’s the first time that W-SR has received a strap rather than a traditional trophy when they won a tournament.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’s better than a trophy, I guess.”
Hagarty liked holding the belt on his shoulder like he was in the WWE.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said.