Waverly- It took the entire 40 minutes.
The Go-Hawks started off the game leading 7-2 just 3 minutes into the game behind three points from Luke Frazell.
Charles City took its first timeout down 11-10 and Waverly-Shell Rock ended the first quarter ahead 18-13. Luke scored another bucket to lead the Go-Hawks with five points.
The offensive output for the Go-Hawks was nonexistent in the beginning of the second quarter as the Comets took a 22-18 lead. Charles City put in a dunk off a turnover and the Go-Hawks took a timeout. After over 5 minutes, W-SR was able to find the bottom of the basket and eventually took a 27-25 lead into halftime with Clay Draper leading with seven points.
The offense was able to pick up the slack after halftime when the defense was playing well.
"Going into halftime we were struggling, giving up some easy looks," Noah Frazell said. "Our offense kind of picked it up to get the win."
After the timeout in the second quarter, the Go-Hawks came out with a much better offense.
"We got away from what we do," head coach Nate Steege said. "We got away from what was working all year. We have to share it, we have to get stops, we have to get out in transition and run. Those are the things we were doing early on and well. The ball just got real stagnant in the half court. We weren't moving it, we weren't sharing it and they [Charles City] got a ton of points off our turnovers."
Three minutes into the second half, W-SR extended its lead to 35-31. W-SR call a timeout down 42-40 with four Go-Hawks tallying seven points.
Cole Marsh blocked the last second shot to send W-SR into the fourth quarter ahead 43-42.
Marsh converted an and-1 to put W-SR ahead 48-47 as the Comets called a timeout. With just three minutes to play, the Go-Hawks were leading 56-53.
With just over a minute to play in the game, W-SR took a timeout ahead 56-55 and Marsh converted both double bonus free throws to put the Go-Hawks ahead 60-57 with just over 30 seconds left in regulation.
Benny Ramker hit the backend of the double bonus free throws to put W-SR ahead 61-59, but the Comets hit a last second layup to tie the game at 61-61 at the end of regulation.
"Going into overtime we were hoping to get a couple of shots to get our momentum back," Noah said.
In the first overtime, Luke converted both double bonus free throws to tie the game at 65 with two minutes to play.
Marsh tallied his 18th point to tie the game at 67 with 49 seconds left to play and Charles City took a timeout. With 13 seconds left to play, the Comets were leading and the Go-Hawks had the ball. Luke found an open spot on the baseline and hit a buzzer beater layup to send the game into the second overtime tied at 69-69.
In the second overtime, Luke drilled a three pointer to put the Go-Hawks ahead 74-69 with 2:30 left to play. Luke and Marsh iced the game with free throws to give W-SR the 81-77 win in double overtime.
At the beginning of the second overtime, brothers Noah and Luke Frazell came up with back-to-back big baskets to help propel the Go-Hawks.
"We have been shooting in the gym our whole lives," Noah said. "Shooters shoot and it doesn't matter how much time is left in the game, when you're open you let it fly with confidence."
With the win, W-SR moves to 2-2 on the season with just a couple of games left to play before the Christmas break.
"We are moving to 2-2 and before Christmas we shouldn't lose again," Noah said. "We will keep fighting all season and end with 19-2."
From a coaches perspective, it means a lot and brings a lot of confidence.
"It means a lot," Steege said. "We struggled early, we struggled through our first few games and games similar to things score wise and the ebbs and flows and the runs. To me, its progress. We showed that we can battle back. We showed that we can play in overtime and we had guys step up and it certainly wasn't anything that I called, it was just guys making plays."
Luke led the Go-Hawks with 20 points and Marsh finished with 19.