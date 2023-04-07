With spring sports getting underway, the Waverly-Shell Rock soccer and track and field teams were scattered around the area getting their games in.
W-SR boys soccer
The W-SR boys soccer team had their first home game Thursday night after starting the season 0-2 and they saw conference foe New Hampton.
The Go-Hawks started the game off right, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. W-SR added two more goals in the second half and were leading 4-1 in the final minutes of the match.
New Hampton didn't go down without a fight though, as they scored two goals in the final minute to cut the lead to 4-3. W-SR went on to win by that same score.
Derek Bienemann led the way with two goals. Andrew Mohan and Graham Bochman each added a goal on the way.
W-SR girls soccer
After finishing in second place in class 2A a season ago, the Go-Hawk girls soccer team was looking to start the season off right.
They had a tough task with seventh ranked Xavier as their first test.
Ali Seegers led the way with two goals en route to a 2-0 victory to start the year.
W-SR girls track & field
The W-SR girls track and field team took to the track in Decorah, hoping for a good night of improvement.
In the 3000-meter run, Sydney Bochmann was able to take fifth place with a time of 11:57.76.
In the 4x100, Delilah Kroymann, Luisa Borchardt, Coryn Eckermann and Ashlynn Golly were able to grab third place with a time of 1:15.59.
The distance medley team of Lucy Korth, Sally Gade, Ramey Dalhquist and Samelia Sampson ran well enough for a fourth place finish with a time of 5:04.32.
In the 4x200, Lilly Betts, Gade, Kroymann and Korth took fourth with a time of 1:56.36.
Golly finished the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.21, which was good for fourth place.
Cat Wedeking and Zayah Weigel took second and fifth place, respectively, in the 200 with times of 27.21 and 27.87.
Bochmann and Ramey Dahlquist finished back-to-back in the 1500 with times of 5:38.85 and 5:39.02, respectively, to finish in third and fourth places.
In the 4x100, Abigail Doyle, Emma Ihnen, Kroymann and Camryn Buseman took fourth place with a time of 55.19.
Dahlquist and Kroymann continued their great jumping season with third and fourth place finishes, respectively, in the high jump with leaps of 4-10.00 and 4-06.00.
Delaney DeBower was able to snag second and third place in the discus and shot put with throws of 104-07 and 33-07.50.
The Go-Hawks were able to finish in fourth place with 73 team points.
W-SR girls tennis
The W-SR girls tennis team was looking for a good start to the 2023 campaign against Columbus Catholic.
The Go-Hawks would go on to lose 9-0, not winning any singles or doubles matches.