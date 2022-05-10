Three wrestlers from Waverly-Shell Rock traveled to Las Vegas to compete in the World Team Trials held at the end of April. In the U17 brackets, Jake Walker and McCrae Hagarty wrestled for a chance to compete for team USA. Walker wrestled in the 110-kilogram division and placed fifth in the division to earn All-American honors. Hagarty lost his initial match but wrestled back and finished in third in the 92-kilogram division to also earn All-American honors. Out of the five wins that Hagarty had throughout the event, four of them were against nationally ranked opponents. W-SR's Aiden Riggins competed in the U20 division but did not place.
W-SR wrestlers travel to Vegas for USA team trials
Nick Thompson
Sports Editor
