For the first chilly fall race for the area cross country teams, Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver took their running prowess to Jesup.
The girls raced first with Denver’s Avery Trunkhill finishing in 11th with a personal record time of 20:12. Reeve Ristau was two places behind Trunkhill, crossing the line 13th with a time of 20:23.
W-SR’s Sydney Bochmann was the first Go-Hawk finisher in 14th place with a season best time of 20:27.
Aubrey Decker and Laci Even from Denver were the next area finishers with 28th and 29th place finishes. Decker and Even both ran season best times of 21:01 and 21:06 respectively.
Anna Mulert rounded out the top-five finishers for the Cyclones with a 32nd place finish with a season best time of 21:12.
Go-Hawk Emma Smith ran a personal best time of 21:37 for a 35th place finish. Ramey Dahlquist was five places behind Smith, crossing the line in 40th place with a season best time of 21:50.
Brenna Bodenseiner and Jailyn Kent rounded out the top-five finishers for W-SR with times of 22:21 and 22:35 respectively.
Denver took second place with 103 points, 10 behind first place Center Point-Urbana. W-SR took fourth place with 182 points.
The boys raced second with W-SR’s Caleb Hoins taking sixth place with a personal record time of 17:06.
Denver’s Jack Mulert was right behind Hoins with a personal record time as well, 17:09.
Caden Kueker from W-SR was 13th with a season best time of 17:17.
Cyclone Maxwell Schwandt also ran a personal best time of 17:26 for 18th place, just one-tenth of a second behind 17th place. Neal Pinter also ran a season best time of 17:32, good for 21st place.
Talan Lafrentz was the fourth Cyclone finisher in 39th place with a season best time of 18:11.
Go-Hawk Austin Soldwisch ran a personal record time of 18:25 and crossed the line in 49th place.
Sean Gomez was right behind Soldwisch in 50th place with a personal record time of 18:25.4.
W-SR’s Marshall Meyer nearly beat out Gomez, running the race in 18:25.6 for 51st place.
Gavin Barry rounded out the top-five finishers for W-SR with a 78th place finish and a time of 19:09.
Denver took fourth place with 133 points and W-SR took 6th with 191 points.