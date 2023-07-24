It’s not only the high school athletes that are having some fun on the diamond this summer as the Waverly-Shell Rock travel ball teams closed their season at the state tournaments with good results.
The 13-and-under team was able to take home the gold in the AA Elite division, securing a state title for the class of 2028.
In 12u, that team went 4-2-1 in the USSSA AAA State Tournament, which placed them second.
The 11u Gold Team had a good showing at their state tournament, closing the season in third place of the USSSA AAA Division 1 Silver Bracket.
10u placed third in their division to close the season and the 8u team brought home a state title.