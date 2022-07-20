The Waverly-Shell Rock Baseball Club 12 and under (12U) team was at the state championship in Indianola this past weekend.
“A lot of things worked for us this weekend,” Rich Ryan, head coach, said. “They never gave up on themselves or their team. We’ve had the ingredients to be special this year and it was just about putting it all together.”
The team overcame challenges throughout the year to achieve the ultimate goal of being state champions, including not playing together before this summer.
“They had never played together before this season and the biggest challenge was figuring out who we were as a team,” Ryan said. “The kids bought in to what we were coaching them and what it takes to be successful. They were like sponges all year taking in everything that we were coaching them.”
The tournament began on July 16 with two pool play games with W-SR going 1-1 in those games.
The team made it into the gold bracket, which was the winner's side (silver was the loser's bracket) and they had four more games to play on July 17 and 18.
“The last month or so we have been getting mentally prepared for this state tournament,” Ryan said. “When it came to tournament time, we focused on eating clean and getting good sleep so they could be the most successful this weekend.”
After a close, tough loss in the second game of pool play, the coaching staff challenged the players to help define what type of team and people they can be.
The team delivered with two wins on July 17 to move onto the semifinals on July 18.
In the semifinals against the Mason City Sandlot, W-SR was the away team and they got down early, 8-2 after the second inning.
The team and coaching staff rallied back to win the game 10-8 to advance to the finals.
The championship game was a battle against the Newton Cobras, with W-SR as the visiting team again. The game was tied 2-2 in the top of sixth. W-SR responded to the coaches challenge and got six runs in the sixth inning to win 8-2.
In addition to the 12U team winning the state title, the 13U made the semi finals and the 10U team also made the silver bracket but their season ended with the fields being flooded and games being cancelled. The 11U team placed second in their respective tournament.
“It was great to see all the hard work come to fruition this weekend,” Ryan said. “The town is so supportive of everything within the youth baseball program. I have heard nothing but positive things come from the parents and players as well as the opposing teams.”