W-SR prom pix

Students put in a lot of hard work and extra time to ensure that prom runs smoothly. From left, bottom row: Shay Doyle, Lily Murmo, Jenna Rohne, Rebecca Zheng, Megan Groth. Middle: Alexander Christensen, Natalie Beck, Lindee Rohne, Jami Rohne, Luke McMillin, Ellie Weber, Malakia Mwangi. Top: Gabe Smolikhagen, Jonah Nelson, Christoph Letsche, Nick Barber, Andy Britt, Sawyer Heidemann, Casen Reznicek, Toby Hobson.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

W-SR prom is a joyful milestone for high schoolers and their families and this year will be no exception, says Danielle Seehusen, the special ed teacher who has been in charge of the activity for the past seven years.

This year’s prom will be on April 15 and the grand march will kick off at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The 2023 theme is “Welcome to Jungle,” after the Guns N’Roses hit song.

The students have planned special decorations to arrange around the gym, where the grand march takes place, Seehusen said.

A dollar fee or a free will donation will be collected at the entrance and the money will cover some of the costs of putting the event together.

“Prom is always a fun time for the students,” Seehusen said.

