W-SR prom is a joyful milestone for high schoolers and their families and this year will be no exception, says Danielle Seehusen, the special ed teacher who has been in charge of the activity for the past seven years.
This year’s prom will be on April 15 and the grand march will kick off at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The 2023 theme is “Welcome to Jungle,” after the Guns N’Roses hit song.
The students have planned special decorations to arrange around the gym, where the grand march takes place, Seehusen said.
A dollar fee or a free will donation will be collected at the entrance and the money will cover some of the costs of putting the event together.
“Prom is always a fun time for the students,” Seehusen said.