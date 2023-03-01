Fareway Stores, Inc. and IAwrestle present the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler of the Year Awards in coordination with the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA).
Three finalists from each of the three state wrestling classes for the men and combined all classes for the women’s award, regardless of their year in school and weight class, have been selected by fan and IWCOA committee votes.
“The esteem of the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler Awards is reflective of the outstanding talent we have across the state,” said Founder and CEO of IAwrestle Tony Hager. “The selection process continues to be increasingly difficult, and all athletes selected for the top three are most certainly deserving. IAwrestle looks forward to continuing to cover these wrestlers far beyond high school wrestling.”
Mr. Wrestler
Class 1A
Max Magayna, Columbus Catholic
Gable Porter, Underwood*
Garret Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield
Class 2A
Nick Fox, Osage
Kale Petersen, Greene County*
CJ Walrath, Notre Dame, West Burlington
Class 3A
Gabe Arnold, Iowa City High
Ryder Block, Waverly-Shell Rock
Ben Kueter, Iowa City High*
* denotes winner of the award.