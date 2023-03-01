Fareway Stores, Inc. and IAwrestle present the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler of the Year Awards in coordination with the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA).

Three finalists from each of the three state wrestling classes for the men and combined all classes for the women’s award, regardless of their year in school and weight class, have been selected by fan and IWCOA committee votes.

“The esteem of the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler Awards is reflective of the outstanding talent we have across the state,” said Founder and CEO of IAwrestle Tony Hager. “The selection process continues to be increasingly difficult, and all athletes selected for the top three are most certainly deserving. IAwrestle looks forward to continuing to cover these wrestlers far beyond high school wrestling.”

Mr. Wrestler

Class 1A

Max Magayna, Columbus Catholic

Gable Porter, Underwood*

Garret Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield

Class 2A

Nick Fox, Osage

Kale Petersen, Greene County*

CJ Walrath, Notre Dame, West Burlington

Class 3A

Gabe Arnold, Iowa City High

Ryder Block, Waverly-Shell Rock

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High*

* denotes winner of the award.