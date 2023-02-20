Waverly-Shell Rock’s Ryder Block has won nearly everything there is to win during his time in the black and gold.
Each year, there is a select few seniors that get nominated for the Dan Gable Mr./Ms. Wrestler of the Year awards. This season, Ryder joins future teammates Ben Kueter and Gabe Arnold as the three finalists in 3A.
“It feels good,” Ryder said. “I always want to dominate, so it’s pretty cool to be a part of the conversation about the best wrestler in Iowa with two of my future teammates. I think it’s fun to compete against them right now and see who the committee thinks Mr. Wrestler is.”
The trio of Ryder, Ben and Gabe all won the state championship at their respective classes and Ryder was mat side for both of their matches.
“Me and Kueter have been friends since we were little kids,” Ryder said. “We have always gone to the same club.”
Gabe moved to Iowa from Pennsylvania for his senior year to be closer to campus and the relationship between him and Ryder has grown from there.
“I met Gabe on our visit to Iowa my junior year,” Ryder said. “When he committed we started talking and since he moved to Iowa City we got closer. I hangout with him a lot and we are texting all the time. It’s a good relationship and I’m excited to be teammates with him.”
Ryder finished out his sensational high school career with over 150 wins and three state titles. Staying motivated to want to succeed even further has never been an issue for Ryder.
“It’s pretty easy to stay motivated,” Ryder said. “I never go out and think that I’m better than the person that I am wrestling. Even this year, I just want to dominate and score a ton of points.”
The World Team Trials are this summer and Ryder plans on trying to qualify for the team. While he did win the state title this year, that wasn’t the only goal.
“There’s bigger things than state titles that I’ve been working towards,” Ryder said. “This season maybe was less focused on winning state and working on the things that I need to to keep getting better.”
Ryder finished his career with a 159-1 record. His lone loss?
It was to future teammate at Iowa, Drake Ayala in Ryder’s sophomore season in the championship match.
“It’s weird,” Ryder said. “It annoys me a lot, but it honestly is the one match that I can pick from my high school career that means the most to me. It’s weird that the one that I lost is the one I took the most from.”
All losses carry meaning and offer lessons on what to do better next time. That one loss held the biggest meaning for Ryder.
“I learned so much from it,” Ryder said. “I’m thankful that I lost because I realized that there’s so much more than being a four-time state champ. Not only that, it pushed me to be a lot better. Once I lost that, I got so much better than I think that I ever could’ve.”
Heading into Ryder’s fourth state tournament, he felt really good about his odds.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Ryder said. “I’m excited to compete one last time. It’s the last time I get to wear the singlet for Waverly and all my friends are going to be there. It’s going to be fun, I’m excited.”
Before coming to W-SR his freshman year, Ryder lived and went to school in Denver. After the transfer, Ryder knew that he was able to do all the things he would be able to do at the varsity level.
“When I transferred here, I knew that if I wanted to do the things that I’ve been able to do, this was the place I needed to be,” Ryder said. “The coaches and partners that I’ve had were all amazing. It’s meant a lot to me and for it to be the last time, I hope that I wear it well. I hope that I get to bring light to all the people that are around me.”
Ryder got to wrestle one last time with fellow senior, McCrae Hagarty this weekend.
The duo moved to Waverly at the same time and they have been friends ever since.
“McCrae was actually looking to go to Denver and I told him to come to Waverly with me,” Ryder joked. “It’s been good. Our freshman year we weren’t super close. As we’ve gotten older, we talk a lot more. This year, we’ve been playing a lot of games together.”
The friendly competition extends to their performances on the mat as well.
“He’s always getting pins and I’m trying to see how many points I can get,” Ryder said. “We want to see who can be the most dominant. It helped because we both didn’t know anything about the program and the school.”